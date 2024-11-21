Watch: Jeremy Vine accidentally declares he’s ‘bisexual’ live on TV

Jeremy Vine accidentally said he was “bisexual” because he can write with his left hand and play tennis with his right hand on Thursday’s (21 November) episode.

The broadcaster was discussing politeness with etiquette coach and author William Hanson when the podcast host drew attention to which hand Vine writes with.

When Vine accidentally used the incorrect term, Hanson suggested: “I don’t know if you’re bisexual. Well, you could be. I don’t know, Jeremy.

“You’re ambidextrous.”

Vine clarified that he thought he may be “bidextrous” as he can’t use both hands for everything.