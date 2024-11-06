Watch: Malaysian man runs 10-kilometer marathon with 16-pound cat on his shoulders

[Source]

A Malaysian man is winning hearts on TikTok for taking his cat with him as they join a marathon.

The 42-year-old man, identified as Apak, shared an adorable video on Oct. 28 of himself and his cat, Jibek, participating in “The Magnificent Baling 100,” a 10-kilometer race held in the state of Kedah on Oct. 25 and 26. In the video, Jibek, who weighs 7.5 kilograms (16.5 pounds) can be seen sitting on Apak’s shoulders as the feline enjoys the various sceneries of their trail.

Speaking to Mothership, Apak said Jibek remained calm and that he fed him periodically to ensure he stayed in a “good mood.” He also brought some items to make the cat more comfortable, including a portable fan, an umbrella and a raincoat.

The organizers later awarded Apak and Jibek a medal for completing the race. Although they started hiking in 2017, Apak said he and his cat began participating in running events in 2022 for “fun and to stay fit.”

TikTok users found Apak’s video adorable, with many commenting, “So cute.” One also joked, “POV: when there's no one to look after the cat at home, but you have a running event to attend.”

