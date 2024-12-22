Watch this mom break down in tears when a surprise guest comes home for Christmas

Tears of joy flowed when a daughter snuck home early for Christmas to surprise her mom after two years of traveling.

When Imy Allen invited her mom for an early Christmas lunch she was very specific about the time she should arrive. That’s because she and her sister Mia had a big surprise in store.

Watch the video above to see a mom surprised by her best early Christmas present ever!

Mia had been on the road traveling for two years and her mom had no idea she was heading home. So, when she rang the doorbell, Mia was the last person she expected. When Mia opened the door, it took her mom a beat to realize who was looking back at her. Then it was all about hugs and happy tears.

Humankind is your go-to spot for good news! Click here to submit your uplifting, cute, or inspiring video moments for us to feature. Also, click here to subscribe to our newsletter, bringing our top stories of the week straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daughter’s Christmas lunch homecoming stuns her mom