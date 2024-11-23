Watch this trio of truly unforgettable reunions

Whether its been six months or sixteen years, reconnecting with family and friends is always an emotional moment. Check out these three sweet reunions that prove that love waits as long as it needs to.

Two brothers separated for 16 years shared an emotional reunion in North Miami Beach, Florida.

The moment was captured on video by Antonio Christopher, who surprised his brother with a visit after obtaining a long-awaited visa to the U.S. As Christopher walks into his brother's home, the two share a tearful and joyful embrace

Watch the video below to see the heartwarming reunion between brothers.

A restaurant visit produced a wonderful surprise for a mother in Colton, California.

When a server poured her coffee, Lidia Guzman casually remarked to her family how much the man looked like her son, Victor, whom she hadn't seen for seven years. Little did she know that the lookalike was actually the real deal.

Watch the video below to see the beautiful moment a "lookalike" waiter surprised his mom.

A little girl got the best surprise ever when she arrived at the airport in Calgary, Canada, for a flight to Mexico.

Elba knew she and her mom were going on vacation, but her mom hadn't mentioned who was going with them.

Watch the video below to see Elba's adorable reaction to a big surprise!

