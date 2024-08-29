Watch woman's shocked reaction after boyfriend secretly learns Mandarin to propose to her

A woman gearing up for a dance challenge got the surprise of a lifetime when her boyfriend had a different plan.

Yinrun, 26, who lives in Durham, England, thought she and her boyfriend, Luke, were about to film a fun dance challenge. But the camera captured something far more memorable when Luke dropped to one knee and proposed in her native language, Chinese - a language he secretly learned just for this moment.

“At first, I was shocked,” Yinrun said. “But when I realized what was happening, I felt so loved and touched by his heartfelt gesture.”

Besides the initial reaction, Yinrun also couldn't help but admire the effort Luke put into the speech. “Mandarin is one of the hardest languages for English speakers to learn,” she added. “I could tell how much effort he put in - not just to learn the words, but to perfect the pronunciation, tones, and fluency.”

Watch the video above to see how she reacts to Luke’s thoughtful proposal!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boyfriend secretly learns Chinese to propose to girlfriend