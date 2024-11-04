Watch: Young moose plays in snow until it sees reflection in window

Fresh snow on a wintry morning can be invigorating for young critters that aren't fully accustomed to seasonal weather changes.

That appeared to be the case, anyway, for a young moose Monday in Steamboat Springs, Colo. That is, until the moose was startled by its reflection and hurried back to mom.

The accompanying footage, captured by a Ring camera and credited to Shannon Lukens, was shared by Steamboat Radio with the description:

“How are you enjoying the snow this morning? This young moose is with mom and a sibling in the Fish Creek Falls Road area. It was doing fine until it saw its reflection in the window.”

Steamboat Sprigs is expecting snow showers through most of Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Watch: Young moose plays in snow until it sees reflection in window