Water bills to rise by average of £94 over next five years in England and Wales

Household water bills are to rise by an average of £94 over the next five years under proposals announced by the regulator Ofwat.

Ofwat said the average rise was 21 per cent, or around £19 per year. However, the increases vary by region, with Southern Water’s rising by £183, an increase of 44 per cent, Thames customers will see an increase of £99 or 23 per cent and Anglian £66 or 13 per cent.

The regulator said water firms proposed increases averaging £144 over five years. For example, Thames Water's proposed increase of £191 by 2030 has been reduced to £99, while Severn Trent's proposed rise of £144 has been cut to £93.

The proposed bill increases come amid public fury around firms' rampant polluting of waterways with sewage spills as they continue to hand dividends to shareholders, and bonuses to executives - something which Labour has pledged to clamp down on. Sewage spills into England's rivers and seas more than doubled in 2023.

The environment secretary, Steve Reed, has called in the bosses of 16 water firms to outline reforms aimed at ending the crisis in the sector. The government will ensure funding for investment in infrastructure is ringfenced to ensure it is only spent on upgrades that benefit customers and the environment.

Water companies will also be forced to amend their articles of association to place customers and the environment at the heart of their objectives. Mr Reed will also instruct Ofwat to give consumers more power, setting up “customer panels” through which they can summon water bosses to answer questions. And the government will more than double the amount of compensation those whose services are interrupted are eligible for.

Mr Reed said: “We will never look the other way while water companies pump sewage into our rivers, lakes and seas.

“This unacceptable destruction of our waterways should never have been allowed, but change has now begun so it can never happen again.

“Today I have announced significant steps to clean up the water industry to cut sewage pollution, protect customers and attract investment to upgrade its crumbling infrastructure.

“That change will take time. Over the coming weeks and months, this Government will outline further steps to reform the water sector and restore our rivers, lakes and seas to good health.”

Ofwat's proposed bill rises can be challenged by the water firms, with a final determination due at the end of the year. The regulaor’s propsoals follow firms’ suggestion to increase their total spending by £29 billion, split between a £5 billion increase in the core costs for running their business and a £24 billion rise in spending to meet requirements set by governments and for other environmental improvements.

Ofwat chief executive David Black said: "Customers want to see radical change in the way water companies care for the environment. Our draft decisions on company plans approve a tripling of investment to make sustained improvement to customer service and the environment at a fair price for customers.

"These proposals aim to deliver a 44 per cent reduction in spills from storm overflows compared to levels in 2021. We expect all companies to embrace innovation and go further and faster to reduce spills wherever possible.

"Today's announcement also increases the resilience of our water supplies to the impact of climate change and will reduce how much water is taken from rivers by enabling a range of long-term water supply projects, which includes plans for nine reservoirs.

"Let me be very clear to water companies - we will be closely scrutinising the delivery of their plans and will hold them to account to deliver real improvements to the environment and for customers and on their investment programmes."

Mike Keil, chief executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said: "Millions of people will feel upset and anxious at the prospect of these water bill rises and question the fairness of them given some water companies' track record of failure and poor service.

"Customers understand investment is urgently needed but they need reassurance that every pound of their money is going to be well spent.

"Trust in water companies has never been lower and that won't change until people see and experience a difference - whether that's having the confidence to swim at their favourite beach or receiving help if they are struggling to pay their bill.

"We estimate about two million households in England and Wales currently cannot afford their water bill and, while the increase in financial assistance is welcome, it falls short of what is needed.

"Over the summer we'll be carrying out research with customers of every water company to gauge whether they feel the regulator's proposals are affordable and deliver what people want. We expect Ofwat to listen and act on what customers tell us."

The proposals are part of the 2024 Price Review (PR24) and cover the period from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2030, ahead of a final decision at the end of the year.

Ofwat said its scrutiny of companies' cost proposals, to ensure they deliver efficiently, had led to a £16 billion reduction.

According to the Environment Agency, there were 3.6 million hours of spills last year – equal to about 400 years – compared with 1.75 million hours in 2022.

The large amount of water lost to leaks in the system also raises widespread concerns, particularly in dry periods when consumers face hosepipe bans.

Press Association contributed to this report