Wayfair is having a massive fall sale — save up to 78% on furniture, small appliances and more

Nab deals on armchairs, bed frames, lamps, rugs, kitchen essentials and more.

Andrea Karr
split screen of brown leather office chair and red cuisinart red mixer on kitchen island
Nab deals on armchairs, bed frames, lamps, rugs, kitchen essentials and more (Photos via Wayfair).

Even though it doesn't feel like it, fall is right around the corner. That means it's time to start getting your home prepped for hibernation season. If you're looking for new finds, Wayfair is having a huge fall sale with major savings in every category, from bedroom furniture to small appliances. Shop everything you need to turn your home into a sanctuary, whether you need new bedding, a fireplace or comfy-cozy furniture for any room. Shop 13 of the best deals, including a Cuisinart stand mixer and a stylish but comfortable office chair, for up to 78 per cent off

Wayfair

Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set

$37$53Save $16

Now 30 per cent off, these simple bedsheets from Wayfair's house brand have more than 6,400 five-star reviews. They're "silky and cool" and come in a wide range of colours. The queen set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. 

$37 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer

From $258$450

Get set for fall baking (and the holidays!) with 43 per cent off this stylish stand mixer. It has an average 4.8-star rating based on over 5,000 reviews and is "super quiet" and "easy to clean and use."

From $258 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Ebern Designs Conferina Upholstered Accent Chair

From $310$900

Add character to any room with this chic accent chair, now 63 per cent off. It's "easy to assemble" and has a "wide seat" for lounging or reading. Pictured in turquoise, it also comes in a range of colours to suit your décor: Pink, ocher, ivory, grey and yellow.

From $310 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Gotham Steel Hammered Copper 10-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set

$185$411Save $226

Refresh or stock your kitchen for 55 per cent off with this stylish set of hammered steel pots and pans. It comes with a stock pot, two saucepans, two frying pans, one steamer basket and four lids and features an award-winning ceramic and titanium coating.

$185 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Kawamoto Bed

From $350$830

This bed frame, complete with a metal headboard and footboard, gives any room a vintage vibe. Reviewers say it's "beautiful and sturdy" even though it's lightweight. It also leaves 12.4 inches between the base and the floor for extra storage space as needed. Save up to 58 per cent right now. 

From $350 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Lark Manor Aseem 61'' Traditional Floor Lamp

From $170$300

Upgrade the lighting in your home with a wide range of options, including this floor lamp. Now 42 per cent off, this traditional style adds a pop of colour to any room. The stand is made from polyresin, but mimics the look of wood, and features a linen drum shade and three-way switch that allows you to adjust the light level throughout the day.

From $170 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Steelside Steve Abstract Rug

$276$535Save $259

Get 48 per cent off this large (7'10 x 10') abstract rug in shades of grey, black and tan, which adds the perfect modern touch to any room. With almost 3,400 reviews and an average 4.6-star rating, the rug is "soft and comfortable" underfoot.

$276 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Flash Furniture Upper Square LeatherSoft Mid-Back Swivel Office Chair

$231$336Save $105

Nab 31 per cent off your next office chair. This sleek style by Flash Furniture offers lumbar support, an adjustable height, a waterfall seat to reduce leg pressure and padded arms. It has more than 8,800 five-star reviews because it "looks so elegant" and is "very comfortable."

$231 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Willa Arlo Interiors Ludlow Reeded 4-Door Sideboard

From $650$1,310

Now up to 47 per cent off, this reeded sideboard has a clean and modern aesthetic. It has adjustable shelves on the interior for storage and can support a TV up to 75 inches if you prefer to use it as an entertainment unit.

From $650 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Peterborough Home French Stripe Throw Pillow Cover and Insert (Set of 2)

From $58$100

Add a touch of traditional French flair to your home and save 41 per cent on these striped throw pillows. The covers are made from a mix of cotton and polyester and come with the correct inserts. Try them in classic, subtle hues such as blue (pictured), black, greige or sea blue.

From $58 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Corrigan Studio Mahtab Swivel Counter & Bar Stool (Set of 2)

$360$590Save $230

"Ten out of ten!" "Keepers!" "Love!" Reviewers can't stop gushing over these roomy swivel bar stools — now 39 per cent off. Easy to clean, they have a vintage look and feature thickly padded seats and metal foot rests.

$360 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Mercury Row Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed (Queen)

From $350$1,600

Now an amazing 78 per cent off, this upholstered headboard and frame has an average 4.6-star rating. Reviewers say it's "sturdy and well built." Plus, it comes in five colours: Dark grey (pictured), light grey, jade green, burnt orange and light yellow.

From $350 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Wade Logan Aizlyn Mid-Century Modern Nightstands (Set of 2)

From $360$672

Save up to 53 per cent on this pair of solid wood nightstands. They feature two drawers in a mid-century style and one reviewer calls them "charming and modern." Three colourways are on sale: Natural Pine (pictured), Caramel and Black.

From $360 at Wayfair

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

