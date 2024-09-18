Wayfair is having a massive fall sale — save up to 78% on furniture, small appliances and more

Even though it doesn't feel like it, fall is right around the corner. That means it's time to start getting your home prepped for hibernation season. If you're looking for new finds, Wayfair is having a huge fall sale with major savings in every category, from bedroom furniture to small appliances. Shop everything you need to turn your home into a sanctuary, whether you need new bedding, a fireplace or comfy-cozy furniture for any room. Shop 13 of the best deals, including a Cuisinart stand mixer and a stylish but comfortable office chair, for up to 78 per cent off

Wayfair Ebern Designs Conferina Upholstered Accent Chair From $310 $900 Add character to any room with this chic accent chair, now 63 per cent off. It's "easy to assemble" and has a "wide seat" for lounging or reading. Pictured in turquoise, it also comes in a range of colours to suit your décor: Pink, ocher, ivory, grey and yellow. From $310 at Wayfair

Wayfair Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Kawamoto Bed From $350 $830 This bed frame, complete with a metal headboard and footboard, gives any room a vintage vibe. Reviewers say it's "beautiful and sturdy" even though it's lightweight. It also leaves 12.4 inches between the base and the floor for extra storage space as needed. Save up to 58 per cent right now. From $350 at Wayfair

Wayfair Lark Manor Aseem 61'' Traditional Floor Lamp From $170 $300 Upgrade the lighting in your home with a wide range of options, including this floor lamp. Now 42 per cent off, this traditional style adds a pop of colour to any room. The stand is made from polyresin, but mimics the look of wood, and features a linen drum shade and three-way switch that allows you to adjust the light level throughout the day. From $170 at Wayfair

Wayfair Steelside Steve Abstract Rug $276 $535 Save $259 Get 48 per cent off this large (7'10 x 10') abstract rug in shades of grey, black and tan, which adds the perfect modern touch to any room. With almost 3,400 reviews and an average 4.6-star rating, the rug is "soft and comfortable" underfoot. $276 at Wayfair

Wayfair Willa Arlo Interiors Ludlow Reeded 4-Door Sideboard From $650 $1,310 Now up to 47 per cent off, this reeded sideboard has a clean and modern aesthetic. It has adjustable shelves on the interior for storage and can support a TV up to 75 inches if you prefer to use it as an entertainment unit. From $650 at Wayfair

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

