Wayfair is having a massive home improvement sale right now — save up to 72% on hardware, lighting and more

Need a new bathroom vanity? Or an upgraded faucet? Now's the perfect time to score some savings.

Wayfair is having a home improvement sale: Save up to 72 per cent on faucets, vanities, light fixtures and more. (Photos via Wayfair)

With the seasons changing, not only am I excited to revamp my fall wardrobe, but I'm also itching to give my home a little refresh. Right now, Wayfair is having a huge home improvement sale, which makes it the perfect time to score some sweet savings. You can save up to a whopping 72 per cent on everything from lighting fixtures and lamps to doors and hardware, bathroom vanities and curtains.

So, if you've been wanting to elevate your space, now's your chance to snag some fantastic deals while you're at it. Whether you're looking to update a small space or give your whole home a complete makeover, I wouldn't hesitate because the bargains won't last for long. If you're ready to dive in, keep scrolling to check out 11 of the best deals.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.