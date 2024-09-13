Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Wayfair is having a massive home improvement sale right now — save up to 72% on hardware, lighting and more

Need a new bathroom vanity? Or an upgraded faucet? Now's the perfect time to score some savings.

wayfair lamp shelves, bathroom vanity and kitchen faucet
Wayfair is having a home improvement sale: Save up to 72 per cent on faucets, vanities, light fixtures and more. (Photos via Wayfair)

With the seasons changing, not only am I excited to revamp my fall wardrobe, but I'm also itching to give my home a little refresh. Right now, Wayfair is having a huge home improvement sale, which makes it the perfect time to score some sweet savings. You can save up to a whopping 72 per cent on everything from lighting fixtures and lamps to doors and hardware, bathroom vanities and curtains.

So, if you've been wanting to elevate your space, now's your chance to snag some fantastic deals while you're at it. Whether you're looking to update a small space or give your whole home a complete makeover, I wouldn't hesitate because the bargains won't last for long. If you're ready to dive in, keep scrolling to check out 11 of the best deals.

Wayfair

Jewell 24" Single Bathroom Vanity Set

$600$1,040Save $440

This single-bathroom vanity set will totally elevate your powder room. Plus, it'll provide you with extra storage space to stash your extra TP, hand towels and soap refills.

$600 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Mier 65" Tray Table Floor Lamp

$163$207Save $44

Not only will this lamp provide you with a cozy atmosphere, but it'll also act as a decorative shelf, housing your photo frames, knickknacks, plants and whatever else you want on display.

$163 at Wayfair
Wayfair

KRAUS Bolden 2-in-1 Pull-Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet

$282$1,006Save $724

Don't underestimate how much a faucet can change the vibe of your kitchen. This industrial-style pull-down one is super chic, and it even features an integrated drinking water filter tap.

$282 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Wayfair Basics Berwick Linen Blend Semi-Sheer Curtains

$36$53Save $17

You can never go wrong with neutral curtains, and these semi-sheer ones will allow the right amount of light to shine through and brighten up your space.

$36 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Aarif 3 - Light Dimmable Vanity Light

$130$162Save $32

A simple way to elevate a space is with light fixtures. This modern vanity light will brighten up your bathroom while adding a chic touch with its black finish and gold trim.

$130 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Vercher Metal Arched Bathroom/Vanity Mirrors (Set of 2)

$250$300Save $50

This pair of wall mirrors is perfect for a double vanity or for keeping a cohesive theme throughout the spaces in your home. The arched tops give an illusion of height, making the room look bigger.

$250 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Panelled Solid Wood Unfinished Barn Door

$250$307Save $57

Going for the farmhouse vibe? This barn door comes with an installation hardware kit, so you'll have everything you need to put it up in no time.

$250 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Single-Hole Single-Handle Bathroom Faucet

$43$57Save $14

If you're looking to make things a little more modern, you should start with your bathroom faucets. This sleek, single-handle faucet is the perfect option — and it comes with a pop-up drain assembly, too.

$43 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Premier Raised Exterior Shutters Pair (Set of 2)

$61$123Save $62

These exterior shutters will add some curb appeal to your home — and they're affordable! They're available in various colours, so you can choose which matches your aesthetic best.

$61 at Wayfair
Wayfair

71" x 33" Freestanding Soaking Acrylic Bathtub

$811$1,936Save $1,125

I don't know about you, but a standalone bathtub has always been a dream of mine. If you're like me, you can save an epic 58 per cent on this acrylic tub right now — don't miss your chance!

$811 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Ally 20" x 14'' Rectangular Bathroom Sink

$151$271Save $120

This above-counter sink will give your bathroom a whole new vibe — and you can install it without replacing your whole vanity!

$151 at Wayfair

