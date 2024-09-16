Wayfair is selling a spooky giant skeleton, plus other Halloween decor — from $15

Boo! We found wicked good Halloween deals on everything from creepy lawn ornaments to light-up skulls for the scariest season of the year.

These ghoulishly good Halloween decorations will make you the most spook-tacular house on the block. (Wayfair)

For some people, fall is about more than leaf-peeping and pumpkin spice lattes. It's also a season for ghosts, goblins and things that go bump in the night. If you're feeling the Halloween spirit, we advise riding your broomstick over to Wayfair ASAP, where you'll find Halloween decorations galore — and some pretty wicked deals, too. We found discounts up to nearly 60% off with prices starting at a low $15. (Yes, really!)

Wayfair's spook-tacular lawn ornaments — some of its most popular for Halloween — include a life-size lawn skeleton for just $82 (a must-have this year) and a creepy coven of witches so realistic, it's spellbinding (score the set for nearly $90 off). Other hair-raising Halloween decorations include light-up skulls, bewitching doormats and a googly-eyed mummy that doubles as a welcoming committee for trick-or-treaters.

Below, we've scared up 10 of the hottest Halloween decorations at Wayfair. October 31 will be here before you know it, meaning now's the time to stock up on our spine-chilling favorites before they sell out. Want more? You can see all of Wayfair's Halloween picks here.

Wayfair The Holiday Aisle Halloween Skeleton Skull String Lights $15 $23 Save $8 Illuminate a fence, mantle, window and beyond with a set of battery-operated skeleton skull string lights that are easy to drape. The multicolored LED lights have eight different modes and are waterproof, so you can install them outdoors or indoors. Another plus: These ghoulish lights ring up at a not-scary-at-all $13! "These were a perfect addition to my Halloween decorations. I bought them to hang from the tree to give it an eerily look. No plug in needed. Fully battery operated," said a happy customer. $15 at Wayfair

Wayfair The Holiday Aisle Non-Slip Halloween Outdoor Doormat $18 $26 Save $8 Trick-or-treaters and any old witch who arrives at your doorstep is going to be in for a jump scare with this 'Boo' Halloween doormat there to greet them. It's made of rugged, weather-proof coir that will trap dirt and mud before it makes it into your home. This sale-priced doormat has only five-star reviews, and one reads, "I love the lettering and the thickness of the mat. It is the perfect size and very well made." $18 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cosmos Gifts Vampire and Dracula Cat Salt and Pepper Shaker Set $19 $22 Save $3 "Literally the cutest thing ever," is how one shopper aptly described these feline Vampire and Dracula duo of salt and pepper shakers. They're not here to suck your blood; they just want a permanent spot on your dining table throughout spooky season. Made of porcelain, these little creatures are hand-wash only. Handle them with care! "These are exactly the mix of grandma and spooky that I love and will be my salt and pepper shakers year round!" said a fan. "My favorite things are Halloween and cats, so I just had to have this set. ... The painting on them is very precise and well done," commented another shopper. $19 at Wayfair

Wayfair Wade Logan 'Welcome My Pretties' Decorative Plaque $27 $30 Save $3 And your little dog too! This Halloween-themed picture is wicked in the best way and it will cast a spell on every Halloween reveler you welcome into your home. The printed 10" x 8" canvas can sit flat on a surface or be hung on the wall. "Makes me smile every time look at it!" a reviewer exclaimed. Added another: "It's perfect for my front table Halloween decorations." $27 at Wayfair

Wayfair Gutter Guardians Roland the Gargoyle Downspout Statue $34 $42 Save $8 They say the devil's in the details and this Gargoyle downspout ornament is a perfect example. Attach this gutter guardian to your downspout and watch the water pour from its fanged mouth. This mythical monster is made of real crushed stone bonded with resin and is hand-painted to look like solid stone. Best of all, more than 600 fans have given this decoration a five-star review. "Love this little fella. Adds a fun touch to my sunroom drain pipe and is a good conversation piece," one wrote. $34 at Wayfair

Wayfair The Holiday Aisle Faux Lighted 24'' Wreath $33 $59 Save $26 This artificial wreath peppered with eerie purple LED lights is a nice, neutral backdrop for the usual Halloween suspects. Hang it on the front door, over the mantel or in any spot that could use a creepy glow. You can set it, and forget it, as it has a built-in timer for six hours on, 18 hours off. "We added skeleton hands and Halloween bows. Looked scary and super cute," said a five-star reviewer. Added another: "Neighbors are complimenting on how good it looks." $33 at Wayfair

Wayfair The Twillery Co. Wooden Halloween Themed Mummy Figurine $56 $58 Save $2 You might not be able to afford a full-time doorman, but for $56 you can have this freestanding mummy figurine usher in your trick-or-treaters — but don't expect him to say much with a bandaged mouth! This 32-inch guy made of solid pine can stand freely on your doorstep and is honestly more cute than he is creepy. "My grandchildren love Mikey Mummy; that’s what they named him. He’s about as tall as them so they view him as another kid. He stands securely and is cute to little trick-or-treaters," wrote a customer. $56 at Wayfair

Wayfair The Holiday Aisle Lighted Halloween Inflatable Orange Pumpkins $61 $140 Save $79 At nearly 60% off, this set of seven inflatable, light-up jack-o-lanterns is the score of the season. The set comes in various sizes and spans seven and a half feet long. It has built-in LED lights and an extended power cord, so it should be installed relatively close to an outlet. Sandbags and stakes make sure these lightweight fabric pumpkins won't do a disappearing act. "Love, love, love. My husband put this inflatable together and he said it was super easy," wrote a festive homeowner. "... No one has an inflatable like this and we've gotten a few compliments already. Also, where we live is pretty windy, but a cool feature is that it comes with stakes for the ground. ... They're standing tall and not swaying at all." $61 at Wayfair

Wayfair The Holiday Aisle Pose-N-Stay Skeleton $82 Year after year, life-sized lawn skeletons are some of the most popular Halloween decorations. (The 12-foot option from Home Depot is constantly selling out — and nearly $300.) If you're looking for something a bit smaller, this bony character, at 5 feet tall, is it. As the name implies, you can place the skeleton into a variety of poses, which leaves for a little humor and creativity. While it's not on sale, it's a budget-friendly $82. Nearly 500 Wayfair shoppers give it five stars. "My favorite purchase in ages and ages. I bought it for Halloween, but it's staying up all year. Love this funky little dude. Very sturdy and even more charming." wrote a satisfied customer. $82 at Wayfair

Wayfair The Twillery Co. Halloween Lighted Witch Stakes $97 $184 Save $87 Double, double, toil and trouble! This witchy trio has cast a spell on its retail price and is now nearly 50% off! Plant this spooky coven of witch stakes on your front lawn and watch their faceless heads light up in the dark. "These little critters are cute as pie. I bought two sets and will have them circled around a cauldron," wrote a Halloween lover. $97 at Wayfair

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.