All The Ways Traveling Benefits Your Heart Health

Traveling can help improve your heart health in multiple ways. Maskot via Getty Images

If you’re trying to keep your heart young, you might be adding fast intervals to your walk, incorporating high-antioxidant spices into your dinner recipes or moderating your alcohol consumption.

Heart-healthy habits can be fun and exciting too, though. Case in point: According to a 2019 study in Psychology & Health, travel — yep, going on vacation — is another way to greatly reduce your risk of heart problems.

In that study, 63 workers took approximately five vacations over the course of 12 months. They got their blood drawn, too, since the study was measuring metabolic syndrome (aka conditions associated with cardiovascular disease) and metabolic symptoms such as high blood pressure.

The research found that as people spent more time on vacation, their metabolic syndrome incidence and number of metabolic symptoms decreased. In other words, more vacation days may mean fewer heart-related issues.

According to experts, this correlation makes sense. “If done properly, travel can be very beneficial for your cardiac health,” said Dr. Bradley Serwer, an interventional cardiologist and chief medical officer at Vital Solution.

Ahead, cardiologists explain the various ways travel benefits your heart.

Travel reduces stress.

According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 57% of people return from vacation feeling less stressed, and 68% return with more positive feelings.

If you ask them why, they might point to the time spent relaxing and away from work, or their experience seeing a beautiful country. There’s also the excited anticipation people feel before a trip, how they gain a more trusting outlook while traveling, and more.

Even short trips positively affect a person’s well-being and reduce stress, according to a 2018 study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Not getting that relief can affect the heart. “Chronic stress is a significant risk factor for cardiovascular disease, as it elevates cortisol levels, which can increase blood pressure, lead to inflammation and promote atherosclerosis,” said Dr. Chris Davis, the chief cardiologist at HumanN. “Travel offers a psychological reset by removing individuals from their usual environments that may trigger stress.”

He also explained how relaxation and novel environments activate the parasympathetic nervous system, or the “rest and digest” system. This improves heart rate variability, he said, which is a marker of cardiac health.

Those aren’t the only connections, either. “Decreased stress can help with heart health by lowering blood pressure, improving blood sugar control, improving cholesterol and reducing inflammation in the body,” added Dr. Cheng-Han Chen, a board-certified interventional cardiologist and medical director of the Structural Heart Program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, California.

With that said, travel can be stressful, too. Rushing to gates after long security lines, trying to shove all your belongings in a carry-on … it can be a lot. Intentionality and perspective are needed. “It is important to ensure that when you are traveling, you focus on mental health and stress reduction,” Serwer said. “Remember the goal for holiday travel is to relax and enjoy the experiences with loved ones.”

He encouraged not getting caught up in busy schedules. Therapist-backed tips for having a calm, happy trip include planning ahead, keeping an open mind and practicing mindfulness.

Walking and other physical activity — which happens frequently when you travel — is a great way to help your cardiovascular health. Maskot via Getty Images

Travel encourages physical activity.

Whether you’re hiking up a mountain or just walking from shop to shop, trips are often full of exercise.

“This will improve heart health by improving circulation, helping to control blood pressure,” Chen said. Travel also reduces stress and improves both blood sugar control and cholesterol levels, he added.

Davis said that regular aerobic exercise strengthens myocardial function, improves vascular endothelial health and reduces resting blood pressure.

With all that said, Serwer encouraged scheduling in some movement. “Make plans to explore new towns, hiking, bicycling, skiing,” he said. “The exercise can be very beneficial to your heart and be an exciting way to stay in shape.”

Travel gets you in nature.

From sunny beaches to gorgeous landmarks, many people enjoy new, beautiful outdoor spaces while on vacation — and that’s good for the heart, too.

“Getting out of the rigors of daily life and focusing on the simplicity of nature can help lower blood pressure, lower your heart rate and help you restore balance,” Serwer said.

Finally, travel may include cleaner, fresher environments.

Certain travel destinations, such as mountains and coastal regions, typically have cleaner air and higher oxygen availability than urban areas, Davis said. This also makes your heart happy.

“Lower air pollution levels help protect the heart by reducing oxidative stress, which damages cells, and lowering systemic inflammation, a key factor in heart disease,” he explained. “Cleaner air means less strain on the cardiovascular system, promoting better overall heart health.”

He added that exposure to natural surroundings can lower blood pressure and reduce activation in the sympathetic nervous system, which deals with the body’s “fight or flight” response.

So, can we interest you in a European island or other warm winter destinations?

