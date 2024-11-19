We found Taylor Swift's iconic red lipstick favorites from over the years

She's got that red lip, classic thing that you like — yeah, you know the drill. (Getty Images)

When she's not selling out stadiums with her Eras tour, there's a good chance you'll find Taylor Swift supporting her main man on the football field. No matter where you see the pop star, however, there's good chance she'll be sporting her signature red lip. The singer has been wearing a red hue for so long that I might believe it if you told me those were her natural lips.

Fun fact: Taylor's affinity for red lipstick started back in 2009 on an Allure cover shoot for the beauty magazine's April issue. Our girl had just dropped Fearless and was gearing up to go on tour when Gucci Westman, makeup artist and founder of Westman Atelier, threw out the idea of a red lip. In an interview with Elle Australia, Westman recounts that she was told by Taylor’s management that "Taylor doesn’t do red." She responded, "Well, Taylor needs to try red." Westman forgets the exact product she used, but the rest, my friends, is history.

Just like Taylor has grown (and racked up those Grammys), her go-to red lipsticks have grown with her. Since this is arguably one of the greatest style love affairs in the history of pop culture, I put my journalism degree to use and hunted down the singer’s favorite red lipstick through the years.

Scroll to shop Taylor Swift's red lipstick, from the now-viral Pat McGrath Labs LiquiLust to the forever-iconic MAC Ruby Woo. Feel free to blast "Style" (or "The Moment I Knew," "Wildest Dreams," "Blank Space," "End Game," "I Did Something Bad" or any other song where she mentions red lipstick) while you peruse her picks.

Nordstrom MAC Matte Lipstick No red lipstick is more iconic than MAC's Ruby Woo. Taylor told People in 2015 that the universally flattering red lipstick was her go-to at the time. (I mean, there's a reason why this one has been a cult favorite forever.) $23 at Nordstrom Explore More Buying Options $25 at Ulta

Amazon CoverGirl Exhibitionist Lipstick Cream in Hot Once upon a time, Taylor was the face of CoverGirl, revealing to Redbook that she used the CoverGirl Lip Perfection Lipstick in Hot for her signature red lips. Unfortunately, CoverGirl discontinued Lip Perfection. Don't worry — you can grab the shade in the brand's Exhibitionist Lipstick, which is basically the same thing. $6 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $7 at eCosmetics