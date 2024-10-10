We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
These small products solve big problems — and they're all $20 or less and editor-approved
From a compact box cutter to rechargeable sconces, these editors' picks alleviate some of life's biggest headaches.
When you shop for a living, you get to see products for exactly what they are — and with this reality comes the possibility of disappointment. While we've definitely experienced our fair share of letdowns, those just make those products that truly impress stand out that much more. Here, our editors highlight their favorite affordable-but-helpful products that solve some serious everyday problems. From a palm-sized ceramic box cutter to rechargeable lights, these picks are all $20 or less and will help make your day-to-day life just a little bit easier.
Picked by: Ellie Conley, Commerce Writer
Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter
Picked by: Rick Broida, Senior Tech Editor
Forearm Forklift
Picked by: Jessica Dodell-Feder, Senior Editor, Home
Stasher Reusable Storage Bag
Picked by: Amanda Garrity, Gifting Editor
Ptslkhn 5-in-1 Screwdriver
Picked by: Janelle Randazza, Commerce Editor
Sedhoom 5-blade food chopper
Picked by: Carrie McCabe, Senior Deals Writer
Deweisn LED Travel Makeup Mirror
Picked by: Kristin Granero, Senior Commerce Writer
Threshold Cotton Waffle Kitchen Towels
Picked by: Jeanine Edwards, Shopping Director
Home Techpro Rug Pads Grippers
Picked by: Rebecca Carhart, Senior Writer, Style
Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother
Picked by: Amanda Rickert, Senior Operations Analyst
Mini Tubes of E6000
Picked by: Kristin Granero, Senior Commerce Writer
Baggu Standard
Picked by: Janelle Randazza, Commerce Editor
Landgoo Rechargable Sconce Lights
Picked by: Nicole Sforza, Executive Editor
Aveeno Baby Eczema Therapy Nighttime Moisturizing Body Balm
"I do a lot of online shopping, so I get a lot of packages. This small ceramic-blade box cutter is perfect for tearing them open fast without cutting myself and without struggling to remove the tape. With the amount of Amazon packages I get, I use this thing almost daily and it's tiny enough that it doesn't take up a ton of room in my drawer. Just to note, it's also great for ripping open the seals on new condiments and removing plastic packaging from beauty products. I have a standard box cutter at home too, but this is less scary (and less risky) to use."
"Need to lift something heavy? Make like professional movers and use these lifting straps, which loop over your forearms and make it much easier for two people to heft a couch, dresser, dryer or the like. Best $20 I ever spent."
"A few years ago, I realized my household was going through plastic bags at an alarming rate, so I got a bunch of these silicone pouches. I've tried other brands of reusable bags, too, and these are by far the most durable — my original set is still in great condition and it's been through countless dishwashing cycles, trips to the freezer, et cetera. I put literally everything in these bags: cut veggies, coffee beans, crackers, even cosmetics when I travel."
"Talk about a little lifesaver: I often turn to this mini screwdriver to tighten loose eyeglass frames and replace lenses (it made swapping out my Ray-Bans lenses a breeze), but it's also perfect for those annoyingly tiny screws in watches, kid's toys, laptops and other electronics. The five interchangeable bits can be stored inside the handle, so you can easily keep track of them between uses."
"I impulse-bought this chopper in 2019 after a particularly weepy onion-cutting session left me barely able to see through my tears. If you well up while chopping onions, dislike dealing with capsaicin-covered fingers from chilis, or lack the knife skills of a pro, you need this tool. Before I had it, I often nicked my fingertips. It's not only a lifesaver for my Band-Aid-adorned digits but also speeds up veggie prep, even with kids and pets causing chaos. It makes quick work of laborious recipes and is safe enough for my 10-year-old to join in on the cooking."
"As someone who likes to sit down and apply their makeup vanity-style, I've found that while traveling, it's hard to get in a position in many hotel rooms that allows for well-lit makeup application in a mirror, especially considering hotel lighting can leave a lot to be desired. Here enters the Deweisn LED Travel Mirror, which is a rechargeable LED-lit mirror that stands up by itself to provide good lighting for makeup application and hair touch-ups. The lights are STRONG, but if they're more than what's necessary, they're dimmable all the way down to 10% strength, which is great. The mirror is also very thin and super portable, and folds up for easy packing."
"I grabbed a pack of these waffle kitchen towels during a Target run a little over a year ago and now can't imagine running my apartment without them. They're absorbent, durable and colorful (while the yellow is my favorite, I own them in all three shades). I use them as towels for wiping up messes (such as when I recently fumbled an entire pitcher of cold brew I was testing), as well as for safeguarding my counters and tables when preparing and serving dishes. They're stylish enough to hang on my oven in the kitchen. They could even double as cloth placemats in a pinch! And, drumroll ... they're only $3 a piece. (For another budget-friendly Target home pick, I use these mini Avesta bowls for serving snacks and sauces, whipping up mini egg bites and dessert soufflés — you name it!)"
"I first tried out these rug grippers in 2022 when I moved into a new apartment. I was shocked by how well they work. Not only do they keep the humans in my house from sliding on the area rugs, but they also keep my rug in place when my 40-pound dog is running around. I also really like that they don't add any bulkiness like rug pads tend to do. Now, I have these grippers on every rug in my home and I even use them on the shower mats in the bathroom. Can't live without them!"
"This handheld frother has taken my morning coffee to the next level. In just seconds, I'm able to transform any type of milk into the thick and creamy foam needed for my lattes and cappuccinos. I also use it to make matcha tea, as I found it’s so much easier (and faster) to use than a traditional matcha whisk. The electric whisk is even useful for making protein drinks or pre-workout beverages as it combines the powder and liquids much better than stirring or shaker bottles do. I love how easy it is to clean and that it runs on two double A batteries, so I don't have to worry about keeping it charged."
"E6000 is a high-grade adhesive that will stick just about anything just about anywhere with an extremely quick dry time and high reliability indoors, outdoors, wet, dry, hot and cold. I bought this pack of mini items because they were at the right price for my crafting needs and the smaller package size meant I could have them stashed around. Now, the E6000 does a great job helping me with crafts (especially with the help of the dotting tools — which double as great nail art tools if you're into that) but I've been surprised by how often I find myself using these tubes for repairs. I keep one in my purse (because why not) and used it to fix a broken heel while out line dancing — it dried by the end of the song and I was back out on the floor stomping away for the rest of the night. I've glued mug handles firmly back in place, sealed a small crack in a leaky window, fixed studs onto the back of earrings, and more. This is just a handy thing to have around in a really convenient size and I find myself reaching for it at any inconvenience. Don't get it on your hands or clothes, though those both fall into the 'anything' and 'anywhere' category for adhesion."
"I scooped up some of Baggu's reusable bags a few years ago and I've been relying on them to carry just about everything since. They're lightweight and small enough to fold and stash in my purse — or even belt bag — when I'm running errands or running laps and need to stop at the grocery (or, ahem, happen to stumble upon a farmer's market). I also love to stash a few in my suitcase for toting unexpected items when traveling. I've saved the environment on countless plastic bags I would have otherwise ended up collecting and eventually discarding. Where I live in NYC, they charge you if you don't BYOB(ag), so I'd like to think they end up paying for themselves in the end. Oh, and they come in a wide range of really fun prints … I also love them as eco-friendly — chic! — alternatives to single-use bags when gifting presents."
"This might be one of the smartest purchases I’ve ever made. We live in an old house with poorly conceived lighting, and while we'll eventually rewire the place, I needed a reading lamp that wouldn’t take up precious space on my tiny bedside table in the meantime. This clever light sticks to any surface (it hasn't budged in the year I've had it) and charges via a USB cord. The charge lasts for weeks, and you can set it to turn on with motion or with a switch. Plus, it provides plenty of light for all my evening reading. I loved the first one I purchased so much that I got others for our hall and my closet."
"I've had eczema my entire life. It used to be on my eyelids, then graduated to my knees and elbows. Nothing worked. My elbows were so dry and scaly that throughout grade school, my friends gave them a name: 'Nicky Bows.' Now I have kids of my own and a few months ago they named my elbows 'Grandma' because of how old and scaly they looked. Recently I slept over at a friend's house and noticed this cream in the bathroom and tried it. The next morning my elbows were noticeably softer and less itchy. I've been using the balm ever since, and yes I realize it's designed for babies! Honestly, I don't care who it was originally formulated for, I'm just glad it works! The magic is in the ingredients, including soothing oats and glycerin, which helps attract moisture. I love that the brand is pediatrician- and dermatologist-recommended. I don't have the elbows of a newborn, but they sure are less dry and flaky. I've been calling them baby bows!"