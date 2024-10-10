These small products solve big problems — and they're all $20 or less and editor-approved

"E6000 is a high-grade adhesive that will stick just about anything just about anywhere with an extremely quick dry time and high reliability indoors, outdoors, wet, dry, hot and cold. I bought this pack of mini items because they were at the right price for my crafting needs and the smaller package size meant I could have them stashed around. Now, the E6000 does a great job helping me with crafts (especially with the help of the dotting tools — which double as great nail art tools if you're into that) but I've been surprised by how often I find myself using these tubes for repairs. I keep one in my purse (because why not) and used it to fix a broken heel while out line dancing — it dried by the end of the song and I was back out on the floor stomping away for the rest of the night. I've glued mug handles firmly back in place, sealed a small crack in a leaky window, fixed studs onto the back of earrings, and more. This is just a handy thing to have around in a really convenient size and I find myself reaching for it at any inconvenience. Don't get it on your hands or clothes, though those both fall into the 'anything' and 'anywhere' category for adhesion."