How to Wear Clogs, Fashion's Most Underrated Chunky Shoe

Who said chunky isn't chic? Seriously. We'd like to have a word.

Getty Images

Chunky, clunky shoes are definitely having a moment; from boxy sneakers to stacked platform sandals, celebs and fashion girlies alike can’t seem to get enough of them. One of the standout styles is the underrated and ultra-comfy clog. The cozy clog never seems to get enough fashion credit for being versatile, dependable, and, dare we say, chic. Sure, their sturdiness and heft can be a bit overwhelming, but once you figure out how to wear clogs, you’ll never look back.

Traditionally made from wood, clogs now come in a wide range of styles and materials, from lightweight to luxe to even edgy. Much like mules, clogs are easily identified by their open-back style, but unlike their open-toed cousins, clogs tend towards a single silhouette: sturdy, chunky, and a bit on the bulky side. If you’re thinking chunky and chic, don’t go together...think again. Big boxy clogs have appeared in the recent runway collections of Alexander McQueen, Dries Van Noten, Balmain, Chloè, and more. The secret to elevating clogs comes from how you style them, and luckily, there are countless cool girl-approved ways to wear clogs.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 11 of the coolest ways to wear clogs featuring shorts, dresses, and stylish separates you likely already have in your closet. All that’s left is for you to do is slip on the clogs of your choice and embrace the year of the chunky shoe.

Go for Sporty Street Style

Getty Images

We can't talk about clogs without talking about Crocs, the brand that infiltrated the fashion industry with its sporty clogs. We love a bit of style subversiveness, which is why we adore a street-style look like the one above that combines abstract patterns with colorful athletic clogs.

Pick a Signature Shade

Getty Images

Clogs come in a wide range of shades, from neutrals to neons and decadent candy colors. One especially easy and effective way to wear clogs is to pick a vibrant pair and create a monochromatic look around them. To keep your 'fit feeling symphonic, rather than one note, incorporate multiple tones of your chosen color.

Swap Out Sneakers

Getty Images

For a casual clogs outfit that's still polished and sophisticated, we recommend wearing wide-leg or relaxed-fit jeans with a button-down shirt and low-heel clogs in neutral leather or suede. This approach to wearing clogs is an easy way to elevate a basic blue jeans look.

Ground an Airy Summer Dress

Getty Images

Finding the right pair of shoes to wear with a gauzy or sheer summer dress can be tricky, but clogs are here to solve that problem. The comparatively rugged look of a pair of classic wooden clogs not only adds a visual base to even the most diaphanous shift dress but also makes further accessorizing a breeze.

Style with a Shirt Dress

Getty Images

Unlock major style synchronicity by pairing the utility of a shirt dress with the functional feel of clogs. As a general rule, we recommend sticking to low-heel clogs for short-hemmed shirt dresses, especially if you're headed out on a windy day.

Try Pearly White

Getty Images

While black and brown clogs are most common, we love the luxurious effect a pair of white or off-white clogs brings to an elevated outfit. The right pale-colored pair can even take the place of pumps for daytime events, especially when worn with a chic midi dress and stylish trench coat.

Keep It Classic

Getty Images

Classic wood-heeled and studded clogs have a timeless vibe, which is heightened when worn with business casual basics like blazers, trousers, or the ever-chic tweed dress. We recommend keeping this look layered and ensuring your outerwear is consistent with the clog color you choose.

Style with Shorts

Getty Images

Another casual outfit that gets a boost from the solidity of clogs, a casual weekend ensemble featuring denim shorts is an effortless way to ease into your clog-wearing journey. To keep the bulk of your clogs balanced, we recommend adding a long-sleeve tee or a lightweight summer sweater.

Deliver Dreamy Vibes

Getty Images

Harken back to a simpler time with a romantic smocked dress and a pair of wooden or platform clogs. Unlike ballet flats, pumps, or sandals, a pair of clogs deliver authentic cottagecore energy and strikes a perfect balance between comfort and functionality.

Add Oversized Outerwear

Getty Images

Ultra-stacked platform clogs call for equally statement-making outerwear. For a casual night-out look, grab your tallest clogs and most oversized denim jacket. What do you wear underneath—hot pants, perhaps? Maybe a slinky mini-dress? Maybe nothing! It's totally up to you.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.