Week to celebrate 'amazing wildlife' in Alderney

A number of events will take place from Monday until Sunday 2 June [PA Media]

A week focusing on celebrating wildlife in Alderney will start on Monday.

Alderney Wildlife Trust (AWT) said each day would be "packed with activities" for all ages and included guided walks, informative talks and boat trips.

It said the week aimed to educate people about nature and to build their confidence to explore the outdoors.

Events will take place from Monday to Sunday 2 June.

Lesley Green, AWT volunteer, said Alderney hosted "amazing wildlife".

"The little island has so much to offer with the bird life, marine life, beautiful butterflies, and our unique hedgehogs.”

Follow BBC Guernsey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links