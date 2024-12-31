Paul Hollywood says losing weight gets harder with age. These are the reasons why

Paul Hollywood says he usually gains weight while filming The Great British Bake Off, but is finding it harder to 'shift' the weight as he gets older. (Getty Images)

Paul Hollywood has reflected on how it has gotten "harder" to lose weight as he ages, something many people over the age of 40 can relate to.

The Great British Bake Off star, 58, told The Times that he "tends to put a little weight on" while filming the beloved baking competition for six months of the year.

Although he usually finds he’s able to lose that weight in the months after filming and "end up where I was at the beginning", Hollywood added: "As I get older, it’s harder to shift weight. I think I need not less food, just more exercise."

Hollywood is far from alone in his observation, as many people find that the number on the scales seems to become more stubborn as the years go by. But why is this the case?

Why is it harder to lose weight as we age?

Studies have found that there are a few factors that may make losing weight more of a challenge as we get older. Our bodies undergo a number of changes throughout our lives, which can contribute to this phenomenon.

Your metabolism slows

It can be frustrating to see the number on the scales going up as you get older. (Getty Images)

Research shows that metabolism slows down with age, but it doesn’t happen as early as we think. A 2021 study found that the metabolic rate remains relatively consistent from the age of about 20 to 60, but starts to decrease after 60 by about 0.7% each year.

A slower metabolism is a factor for weight gain, and can make it harder to lose weight as it slows. We also lose muscle mass naturally as we age, which can lead to a slower metabolism.

Your hormones change

Hormonal changes in both men and women can significantly affect how easily we gain and lose weight in later life.

In men, testosterone levels decrease by 1% to 2% every year after the age of around 30 or so. This can lead to a decrease in muscle mass and an increase in body fat.

In women, perimenopause and menopause causes a raft of hormonal changes that cause the way the body stores fat to change. A decrease of oestrogen and progesterone can contribute to weight gain.

You become less active

It's important to continue staying active as we age. (Getty Images)

We tend to become less active as we age, whether it’s due to busy working lives, physical injuries, or finding it harder to get out and about.

This is a major contributor to weight gain and difficulty in losing weight as we get older. The NHS recommends increasing activity in your daily life by starting small - whether it’s walking more or making the effort to take the stairs instead of the lift whenever you can.

It is recommended that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week, or around 20 to 30 minutes a day.

We become less aware of our body’s nutritional needs

Scientists have found that older people tend to be less aware of what their body needs in terms of nutrition, which may be caused by a dulling of the signal that helps us stop eating when we’re full.

It’s important to eat a healthy and balanced diet no matter what age you are, but as you get older, making sure you eat well and pay attention to your body’s needs becomes even more crucial. Having healthy-sized portions can help with weight management and prevent over-eating.

