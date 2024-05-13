Welch's Drops 'Adult-Friendly' Canned Cocktails in Flavors Like Transfusion and Vodka Cranberry

The new craft cocktails will come in four options

Welch's Welch's Craft Cocktails

Welch's — the family-owned brand best known for its juices — is venturing into the adult beverage space.

On Friday, May 10, the brand announced the release of Welch’s Craft Cocktails, a line of canned alcoholic beverages available in partnership with COOP Bev Works. The "adult-friendly" drinks, as they are being billed on their website, are available in four varieties: Vodka Cranberry, Passion Fruit Mojito, Watermelon Mule, and Vodka Transfusion.

The Transfusion is a mixture of Welch’s Concord Grape juice, ginger, citrus and vodka. The Vodka Cranberry is a version of the traditional cocktail mixed with Welch's cranberry juice.

Related: Blake Lively Says She Created New Betty Booze Line Because She's 'Tired' from Raising 4 Kids

Watermelon Mule combines real watermelon juice with vodka and a kick of ginger; and the Passion Fruit Mojito contains passion fruit juice with touches of mint and lime flavoring.

Each cocktail contains real fruit juice and spirits with an ABV of 5.9%.

A classic transfusion cocktail

“We are extremely excited to enter this growing category and provide adult consumers a flavor-forward cocktail with real fruit juices and quality ingredients," Welch's Chris Kwiat said in a press release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A transfusion has long been a go-to drink for golfers. The concoction typically combines vodka, ginger ale, grape juice, and lime juice. The Vice President of Business Operations at COOP Beverage Works, Ryan Stump, cited the tradition as one reason for why these new Welch's canned cocktails came to be.

“These products were developed to elevate the experience of ready-to-drink cocktails by using real fruit juices and ingredients that today’s consumers are looking for. Whether these drinks are being enjoyed at dinner parties, out on the golf course or after a long day at work, Welch’s Craft Cocktails deliver a refreshing experience with quality ingredients," he said.



The 12-oz. cans will soon be available in single-flavor four-packs in over 20 states around the country.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.