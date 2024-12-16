I have dry skin 24/7 — this $14 cream takes me from scaly to glowy in seconds

Weleda Skin Food is my flaky complexion savior, especially once the temps drop — even celebs like Julia Roberts and Hailey Bieber are fans.

I was "blessed" with a scaly complexion all year round — yes, even in summer. But add in the dehydrating effects of being surrounded by the chillier air many of us are experiencing now, and the dryness factor shoots way up. While having sandpaper-like skin is frustrating, I'm here to tell you that, yes, you can achieve a dewy finish with the right products — and the celeb-favorite Weleda Skin Food is my ride-or-die. At just $14 at Amazon, it's not only affordable, it also takes my skin from dull and flaky to luminous and hydrated in seconds. It's the beauty product I reach for on the daily, so keep scrolling to see why I think it's worthy of a "glowing" review.

Amazon Weleda Skin Food Go green: This rich cream is packed with nourishing plant-derived ingredients to deliver essential hydration and a glowy finish. Pros Provides instant dewiness

Doubles as a makeup primer

A little product goes a long way

Affordable Cons The herbal scent can be polarizing

Contains lanolin, which can cause irritation for those with wool allergies $14 at Amazon

I first learned about Weleda Skin Food on (where else?) good old TikTok. From Julia Fox of Uncut Gems to skin-care brand founder Hailey Bieber, celebrities on the app can't get enough of this ultra-moisturizing cream. Even Julia Roberts, the queen of glowy skin, swears by the stuff — and for good reason.

Packed with plant extracts like rosemary, chamomile and pansy, along with sunflower and sweet almond oils, this top-selling moisturizer lives up to its name — it is, essentially, food for your skin. Its creamy, hydrating formula has a moisture-locking beeswax and botanical oil base to help hydrate rough, thirsty skin and leave it glowing and radiant. This nearly 100-year-old product also eschews parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances and preservatives, and it's certified natural by Natrue, an international natural and organic cosmetics association.

Thanks for the glow-up, Weleda! (Britt Ross/Yahoo)

Testing it out

The first time I used Weleda Skin Food, I was worried it would feel too heavy on my skin. It has a very thick, rich texture, and the TikTok videos I'd watched advised using it sparingly. That said, I was pleasantly surprised to find that it didn't feel heavy at all when applied in moderation, and I was instantly enamored of its light, citrusy scent. I was also blown away by how dramatically different my skin looked just moments after slathering it on.

You know how some people have skin that literally glows? That looks impossibly fresh and hydrated? That's how my eczema-prone skin appeared (and felt) as soon as it was graced with this cream. It had just the right amount of shimmer without looking greasy, and I couldn't believe how quickly my skin went from dragon-like to dewy. Most impressive of all? It kept my skin's flakiness in check all day.

Versatility

Though this cruelty-free product is excellent for softening particularly bumpy patches — think elbows, knees and hands — I love using it on my face as a makeup primer. If you have sensitive skin or are prone to clogged pores, you may want to tread lightly, but I find that its ever-so-slightly-tacky texture provides just the right amount of grip for my foundation to cling to. I hate the feeling of having products pile up on my face, so having a two-in-one moisturizer and primer is a home run in my book. It's also effective at keeping my concealer from caking under my eyes, which alone makes it worth the price.

I haven't tried it on my hair, but the brand claims it can also be used to help smooth frizziness and moisturize dry ends — and I wouldn't doubt it. I've also worn it alone without makeup because it makes my skin look better than any other product ever has. Where has this been all my life?

One thing to note is that the cream does contain lanolin, which is derived from wool. This ingredient can help condition and moisturize dry skin, but you'll want to avoid it if you have a wool allergy. I mentioned that this product doesn't contain synthetic fragrances, but it does have a fragrance, albeit one derived from natural essential oils. If you experience irritation from products with any sort of fragrance, you might consider testing it on a small patch of skin first — a good rule of thumb when using anything on your skin for the first time.

A little Weleda goes a long way. (Britt Ross/Yahoo)

What other fans are saying

With over 24,000 perfect five-star ratings, Weleda Skin Food is a bona fide hit with Amazon shoppers.

"I love this lotion, especially for my face," said one happy customer. "I've been using it for years. I have very dry, sensitive, acne-prone skin with patches of eczema and this stuff has been amazing. I haven't had issues with breakouts and it makes my skin glow."

"My heels and feet are the softest I've ever known them to be!" exclaimed another reviewer. "With New England weather, my facial moisturizer didn't seem to keep my face moist enough. So, I tried this on my face too. I woke up with the softest, most pliable-feeling skin for a 60-year-old."

"This product is very thick and nourishing," shared a third. "It usually takes very little to cover and moisturize my face and neck. One tube lasts me up to six months. I have no issues with applying makeup over it or just powder. It will give a definite shine to your face until thoroughly absorbed, so I usually prefer to just put a bit of translucent powder on my forehead and T-zone."

"The scent can be a little overpowering for those who have a delicate nose," admitted a mostly satisfied shopper. "I absolutely love this face moisturizer, it is the best hydrating product for my skin."

"This may not be for you if you have oily skin," noted a final fan, "but for my type, it's perfect. ... It is especially good as a lip balm. ... It is very thick and melts with body warmth ... so a very little goes a long way."

Amazon Weleda Skin Food Are you willin' to try some Weleda? My dry skin can vouch for it! $14 at Amazon

Psst: Here's the also-affordable lotion I use for the rest of my body:

Amazon Vanicream Moisturizing Cream for Sensitive Skin My dermatologist recommended this unassuming moisturizer a few years ago, and I haven't looked back. I'll be the first to admit that it doesn't have the sexiest packaging. But while it might not come in a sleek tube or have a trendy pastel design, it works — and when your skin's as flaky and red as mine, especially during the colder months, that's what matters. Plus, it has a nifty pump that keeps the product from getting under your nails, and the massive tub will last for-ev-er. This lotion was specifically formulated for sensitive skin. It's free of irritants, including dyes, fragrances, lanolin and parabens, and in spite of its rich texture, it's noncomedogenic, meaning it's unlikely to clog pores. Its short list of ingredients includes sorbitol, which is like a moisture magnet that transfers water from the air to your skin; cetearyl alcohol, a milder alcohol that helps soften and soothe; and propylene glycol for boosting moisture retention. It even has the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance, which is only awarded to products that have been thoroughly tested. Check out my full Vanicream review for more. $14 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $21 at Ulta Beauty$17 at CVS Pharmacy

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.