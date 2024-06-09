How well do you know your bodies of water? Guess the largest lake in the world

For many families, warm weather means prepping the RV, breaking out the paddleboards and grabbing swimsuits and sunscreen for some lakeside fun.

The Great Lakes are well-known national treasures, but there’s likely a local hidden gem just around the corner from you. There are about 40.6 million acres of lakes in the U.S.

North America is also home to some of the most sprawling lakes – you can find half of the top 10 largest ones in the U.S. and Canada.

What is the biggest lake in the world?

The biggest lake in the world is the Caspian Sea at 149,200 square miles. Straddling Europe and Asia, this inland salt lake borders Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran. Its basin is 750 miles long and up to 200 miles wide, according to Britannica. It contains about a third of the Earth’s inland surface water.

Here’s a list of the top 10 largest lakes in the world, according to Britannica:

Caspian Sea: 149,200 square miles Lake Superior: 31,700 square miles Lake Victoria: 26,828 square miles Lake Huron: 23,000 square miles Lake Michigan: 22,300 square miles Lake Tanganyika: 12,700 square miles Lake Baikal: 12,200 square miles Great Bear Lake: 12,096 square miles Lake Nyasa (also called Lake Malawi): 11,430 square miles Great Slave Lake: 11,030 square miles

Which Great Lake is the largest?

As the name suggests, Lake Superior is the largest Great Lake. It's also the biggest lake in the U.S. and the second-biggest lake in the world. It spans 31,700 square miles and has a shore 2,726 miles long.

The Great Lakes in the northwestern U.S. and Canada contain a total water area of 94,250 square miles, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. They contain 84% of North America’s supply of surface fresh water.

Here’s the size of each Great Lake, from largest to smallest:

Lake Superior: 31,700 square miles Lake Huron: 23,000 square miles Lake Michigan: 22,300 square miles Lake Erie: 9,910 square miles Lake Ontario: 7,340 square miles

How deep are the Great Lakes?

Lake Superior is also the deepest Great Lake. It reached 1,332 feet, according to the EPA. Here are all five Great Lakes by depth:

Lake Superior: Average depth 483 feet, maximum depth 1,332 feet. Lake Michigan: Average depth 279 feet, maximum depth 925 feet Lake Ontario: Average depth 283 feet, maximum depth 802 feet Lake Huron: Average depth 195 feet, maximum depth 750 feet Lake Erie: Average depth 62 feet, maximum depth 210 feet

