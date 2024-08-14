Wendy's Is Offering Free Kids' Meals to Help With Back-to-School Savings — Here's How to Get Yours

Wendy's is stacking all those summertime deals.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Wendy's is here to give you something for literally nothing in exchange.

This week, the Ohio-based fast-food company announced it's giving away free Wendy's kid meals with the purchase of any combo meal. Yes, a completely free kids meal.

The deal, available now through September 2 in honor of back-to-school season, includes a choice of four-piece chicken nuggets (which you can pick from either regular or spicy), a cheeseburger, or a hamburger, along with either Jr. French fries or apple slices on the side, People reported. Kids can also pick their favorite drink, including chocolate milk or lemonade, and will even get a little toy in their kids' meals as a bonus.

All you need to do is purchase a premium combo meal, which includes one of Wendy's premium sandwiches, a side, and a beverage.

Related: Wendy's Is Offering a $1 Frosty Deal — but Only for a Limited Time

There is (naturally) a catch: You have to order through the Wendy's app in order to snag the free kid's meal as part of your purchase. However, the app is free to download and use, all you need to do is input a bit of your personal information to order. And, as People noted, there is no limit to how many times you can access the free kids meal deal between now and September.

This also isn't the only great deal Wendy's has going on right now. The chain is also offering its famed Frosty for just $1 now through Sunday, September 15. As Food & Wine previously reported, there’s also no limit on how many $1 Frosties you can enjoy throughout the next few weeks.

Both of these deals will also help app users with a MyWendy's account accrue points for Rewards that can be redeemed for free food or drinks in the future. For every $1 you spend at Wendy's, users earn 10 points, with rewards starting at 200 points. (The only thing you can't earn points on is when you purchase gift cards. And if you purchase something in-store, you have to add that order to your app by scanning the QR code on your receipt at the time of purchase to make sure it counts.) So go ahead and get those freebies now and use those points to get more freebies later.



For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.