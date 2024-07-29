We're Obsessed With Meghan Markle's Chic Halterneck Linen Two-Piece

On Friday, Meghan Markle joined a group of women investors at the G9 Venture Summer Summit in the Hamptons hosted by Amy Griffin. Meghan could be seen in a carousel of images posted by the Bobbi Brown cosmetics company account wearing a matching two-piece ensemble in a cream linen fabric.

Her top was an almost blazer-cut blouse, but with a chic halter neckline that closed with a single button at the waist. Underneath, Markle wore a pair of wide-legged trousers that covered her feet, and she accessorised with simple gold bangles and a gold watch on one wrist, plus a chain necklace with a medallion. She had her hair up and wore oversized black sunglasses.

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly arrived on a private jet with entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima from Santa Barbara, California. The former Suits star has been working on the launch of her lifestyle business, American Riviera Orchard. A source told People on March 18 that American Riviera Orchard 'will reflect everything that she loves—family, cooking, entertaining and home décor. She is excited about her latest, personal venture. This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves.'

Amy Griffin hosts the annual event with her husband, John Griffin, and past attendees include Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Katie Couric.

Amy has been a part of start-ups like Goop, Athletic Greens, and Bumble. Wall Street Journal interviewed her about the transition from angel investing.

'There was a moment where I was sitting at a fundraiser thinking, "Wait, I can put money into something, see it grow, and use my skill set and help a founder?"' she explained. 'And people had said to me, "Why aren’t you doing this full time? You already help people by buying their products and then sending it to everyone."'

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.



You Might Also Like