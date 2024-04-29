We're shopping lookalikes for Emily Ratajkowski's vintage sweatshirt RN

When Emily Ratajkowski hops on a trend, you can bet here on the Cosmo fashion desk we take note. From greenlighting the new It trainers – Pumas, in case you were wondering – following the untimely death of the Adidas Samba (thanks, Rishi *smh*) to sparking a whole new jewellery category in the form of 'the divorce ring', it's safe to say where EmRata goes, the ppl (read: us) follow.

So when the model, actor and podcast host took to Instagram just a mere two hours ago to drop a carousel fulllllll of fashion inspo with one look in particular featuring a grand total of three times, we wasted no time in tracking down the deets. We're talking, of course, about her navy sweatshirt emblazoned with the New York Rangers ice hockey team logo.

As for where she got it from, we're happy to report it's from sustainable fashion brand, Rebalance Vintage.

Since its founding in 2020, the brand has caught the attention of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner thanks to its thoughtfully sourced and curated vintage pieces. Remember Hailey's iconic camel maxi coat and no pants look paired with ballet flats that she stepped out in last December? Her red New York sweatshirt was courtesy of Rebalance Vintage. As was the Fila baseball cap she styled with a granny headscarf at Coachella.

Shop Rebalance Vintage

Yep, there's no denying it's vintage Americana athleisure that the brand excels at sourcing. With EmRata's Rangers sweatshirt the third item she's worn from the label in the span of a week, following a green US Open jumper (tenniscore, anyone?) and a New York Yankees branded baseball cap.

Unfortunately, due to the vintage nature of Emily's sweatshirt, it is a one-off. The original listing for the crewneck (costing £81.28, btw) on the brand's site now reading, "sold out". But, there are plenty more, very similar designs available to buy now.

Shop our favourite picks here:

