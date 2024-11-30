We're shopping the 20 best Nordstrom Black Friday deals — up to 60% off

Our favorite Nordstrom Black Friday deals include Ugg slippers for $35 off, Zella leggings for just $47 and a pair of Franco Sarto winter boots for half price.

Now that you've had plenty of time to sleep off yesterday's feast and eat a round of leftovers, it's time to perk up and get shopping. Black Friday sales are in full swing, and today's the perfect time to save on fabulous gifts for your loved ones... and yourself, of course. If you're looking for big discounts on clothing, shoes and accessories from fan-favorite brands, then Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is where you want to be. Prices are up to a whopping 60% off, and products from Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, Cole Haan and Madewell are all on major markdown.



You can save big on thousands of items across fashion, beauty, home, designer goods and more. Plus, Nordstrom has also added 100 new brands to its sale compared to last year. Since there are so many items to sift through, we sorted through the mountain of Nordstrom discounts to determine which deals are worth your hard-earned cash — and let's just say we found some winners. For starters, check out this 100% cashmere sweater for $50 off and this sleek Lands' End puffer that's just $138 (down from $230). This popular Olapex hair mask is even on sale.



As with any sale that's worth our time, these steep discounts are already getting scooped up. So, if you're down to save some coin while shopping, keep scrolling to check out the best Black Friday deals that Nordstrom has to offer.





Best Nordstrom Black Friday deals

Hoka Bondi 8 Running Shoe $132 $165 Save $33 See at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater $100 $149 Save $49 See at Nordstrom

Lands' End Ultralight Packable Long Down Coat $138 $230 Save $92 See at Nordstrom

Ugg Discoquette Slide Slipper $75 $110 Save $35 See at Nordstrom

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment $55 $79 Save $24 See at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Black Friday clothing deals

Nordstrom Lands' End Ultralight Packable Long Down Coat $138 $230 Save $92 Gear up for winter with a new puffer coat. This long style from Lands' End is incredibly lightweight but is packed with down insulation to keep you warm. On sale for 40% off in five neutral hues, this coat hits at the mid-thigh and features an adjustable hood and a two-way zipper. Additionally, this style packs up into its own pocket, making it easily portable and ideal for holiday travel. $138 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Cardigan $103 $158 Save $55 The holiday season is the perfect excuse to wear loungewear exclusively. But if you want to look a bit more polished, reach for this cardigan from Barefoot Dreams. Known for its wildly cozy blankets, Barefoot Dream uses only the softest, most plush fabrics so you can trust that this style will quickly become a closet favorite. Score it while it's nearly 35% off in both brown and cream shades. $103 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater $100 $149 Save $49 A cashmere sweater is a cold-weather staple and this simple crewneck style is No. 1 on our wishlist this season. Currently more than 30% off, this favorite is the perfect thing to layer with. Wear it under a blazer, a chunky cardigan or a leather jacket, it's as versatile as it is cozy and can easily be dressed up or down. Snag it while it's on sale in more than 15 pretty colors. $100 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Knit Pajamas $48 $79 Save $31 Is there anything better than putting on a matching set of pajamas at the end of a long day? Nope! Nordstrom's Moonlight Eco Knit Pajamas have been an editor-favorite set for years for a few reasons: The material is incredibly soft, has just the right amount of stretch and is lightweight enough that it won't make you overheat. These PJs are true standouts in our drawers — grab a pair of these pajamas for yourself while they're 40% off. $48 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Zella Studio Luxe High Waist 7/8 Leggings $50 $79 Save $29 Yes, you read that right — there's a pair of fan-favorite Zella leggings on sale for less than $50. These soft, stretchy bottoms are moisture-wicking and have a high waistband that won't slip down no matter how much you move around. "These leggings are so soft with the perfect amount of stretch and compression," explained a fan. "They're my go-to for Hitt workouts or I can just casually wear them all day long and they're comfortable. Not too thick, not too thin and perfectly sleek with minimal lines. The top waistband is very comfortable." $50 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Black Friday accessories deals

Nordstrom Ugg Discoquette Slide Slipper $75 $110 Save $35 Uggs are a winter staple so when they dip below $100, we take notice. Right now, you can score these ultra-plush and cozy slide slippers for $75, which means you'll save more than 30%. Lined with Ugg's signature wool blend and covered in sheepskin suede, these slippers are great for wearing around the house. But they also have a decent sole so you can wear them out to the mailbox, no problem. $75 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Franco Sarto Jaxon Pointed Toe Boot $112 $225 Save $113 Franco Sarto makes some of our favorite boots of all time, so when we saw that these classic pointed-toe boots were half off, we added them to our cart immediately. Available in four shades, these boots hit right at the mid-calf and have a block heel that won't wear out your feet by lunchtime. Toss them on with your favorite jeans, skirt or dress — with these boots, you really can't go wrong. $112 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Hoka Bondi 8 Running Shoe $132 $165 Save $33 Nordstrom just marked down the Bondi 8 20% off (for women and men BTW). You should definitely nab this top-selling, comfortable style if you're looking to increase your step count. They're on sale in a wide range of colors, but we especially love this sleek black and white combo. "I was hesitant to try, as I don’t love the bulkiness compared to all the Ons I have, but after trying on, I didn’t even want to take them off," explained one fan. "They are super comfortable and I wear them to Orangetheory workouts several times a week. By far my favorite at the moment. [Adidas} Ultraboost are just as good, but these have a little extra comfort added. Love!" $132 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Swiss Mobility SEA Hardside Luggage Set, 3-Piece $170 $450 Save $280 Gear up for all that upcoming holiday travel with this three-piece luggage set from Swiss Mobility. This trio includes a carry-on, medium check-in and a large check-in bag to help you navigate any vacation. Each suitcase features 360-degree rotating wheels and easy-to-maneuver handles, plus the medium and large cases are expandable. At more than 60% off, this set is one of the best deals we've seen. $170 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Tory Burch McGraw Leather Tote $300 $428 Save $128 When Tory Burch bags go on sale, they shoot right to the top of our wish list. This roomy leather tote keeps its classic shape, thanks to its flat bottom, no matter how much you fill it. Plus, this pretty cream shade works no matter the season. "I love my new bag," wrote this happy Nordstrom customer. "It fits my laptop, tablet, planner, wallet and cosmetic bag. It's light, the handles are the perfect size and the color is beautiful. I use it for work every day and it will be a great bag for travel." $300 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Black Friday beauty deals

Nordstrom Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask $21 $30 Save $9 Treat your hair to a little TLC this winter by adding Olaplex's moisturizing mask into your routine. This mask is meant to add shine and body to your hair while also smoothing it to leave you with polished locks. The best part? You only have to use it once a week for ten minutes to see results. One happy shopper shared: "If your hair is in need of a deep conditioning treatment then this is the product for you. I use it when I’m having a serious pamper and I’ve found the best results if I leave it on overnight, wake up and wash. I get the softest conditioned hair without excess weight or greasiness. It’s my miracle mask!" $21 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Anastasia Beverly Hills Natural & Polished Deluxe Eyebrow Kit $35 $44 Save $9 Yes, the eyes are the windows to the soul — but the brows are the frame and what's a window without a frame? This three-piece set comes with a slim pencil, angled definer and clear gel to create the ideal brow look. "My brows have thinned with age so I decided to try filling them in with this pencil in the charcoal color," explained one five-star reviewer. "This pencil is fantastic! The colored tip is easy to use and it looks very natural." $35 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $330 $430 Save $100 In need of a new hair dryer? Look no further than the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. Currently $100 off, this high-end dryer is truly worth the investment. This dryer is designed to protect your hair from extreme heat damage, thanks to its intelligent heat control and high-pressure airflow. It also comes with five styling attachments, so you can easily achieve a salon-worthy look at home. Dyson fans will also be happy to know that the Corrale Styler Straightener and the Airstrait are on sale, too. $330 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Home & Away Duo $67 $74 Save $7 This classic moisturizer from Kiehl's is what finally got my fiancé to start a real skin care routine, so you know it's good. Featuring a formula with the moisturizing superhero squalane, this healing cream has been given the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance. And with all of that wintery holiday travel coming up, you're going to want that TSA-approved tub! "This is at least my fifth time reordering this product," shared a fan. "It's wonderful and nothing else comes close to adding essential moisture to my very sensitive rosacea prone facial skin." $67 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Black Friday home deals

Nordstrom Ugg Marcella Faux Fur Throw Blanket $58 $88 Save $30 Cozy up this winter in a wildly soft Ugg blanket. This faux fur throw is a great addition to any couch or bed — and at more than 30% off, it also makes for an awesome holiday gift. We're eyeing this versatile stone color, but this blanket is also on sale in light blue, green, pink and more. P.S. It's also machine-washable so you don't have to be too precious with it. $58 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Casper The Original Pillow $52 $65 Save $13 We have been lucky enough to sleep on the Casper Original Pillow, and it's like having your neck cradled by 1,000 baby cherubs while they sing you a lullaby to help you fall asleep. Don't you want to feel that too? The cotton percale cover provides enhanced breathability and airflow all night long. "Bought this as a whim because I wanted a decent-sized pillow on the bed," explained this reviewer. "But, when I slept on it I absolutely loved it. Firmer than feather, but not as firm as those fake ones. Bought two more for the guest room. And no stiff neck!" $52 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Le Creuset Signature 6 3/4-Quart Round Wide Dutch Oven $280 $430 Save $150 Le Creuset is pretty much the gold standard in cookware, beloved by renowned chefs (including one Barefoot Contessa!) for durable, enameled cast iron pieces that stand up to high heat and the test of time. This Dutch oven is perfect for saucy pastas, chicken dishes and stews. It'll also add some nice color to your counter, stove and tabletop. "Perfect size for cooking everything from cioppino and paella to soup and stir fry," said a happy home chef. $280 at Nordstrom

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.