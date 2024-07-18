What did everyone buy on Prime Day? These are 30 of the most popular deals in Canada, according to Yahoo readers (P.S. they're still on sale)

From Apple AirPods and Yeti travel mugs to anti-aging eye cream, here's what Yahoo Canada readers bought during Prime Day 2024.

Another Amazon Prime Day has come to an end and as per usual, Canadian shoppers took full advantage of Amazon Canada's annual two-day shopping bonanza. Not only did Prime Day 2024 bring us stellar deals on Yeti travel mugs, name-brand tech and small kitchen appliances, but the mega sale also delivered jaw-droppingly low deals on beauty and home essentials.

Because we were curious (read: nosy), our shopping team decided to sneak a peek at some of the hottest deals of Prime Day '24 as decided by you, Yahoo Canada readers. We crunched the numbers and found the 30 most-bought items across Yahoo Canada's Prime Day coverage.

While we cannot share the actual list with you (we would if we could!), we did the next best thing and listed the top 30 deals that Yahoo Canada readers bought and, importantly, are still on sale. From Apple AirPods Pro to an 80 per cent off Cold Press Juicer, these are the greatest hits of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

What is it: A three-pack of 10-foot-long lightning cables.

Reviews: 5,100+

Average rating: 4.4 stars

What is it: Anti-aging day and night face cream.

Reviews: 4,700+

Average rating: 4.3 stars

What is it: Eight double plus rolls is equivalent to 20 regular rolls of paper towels.

Reviews: 39,700+

Average rating: 4.8 stars

What is it: 15,5000mAh USB-C Power Bank with 20W PD.

Reviews: 970+

Average rating: 4.3 stars

What is it: Four-piece cooling sheet set; includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.

Reviews: 316,000+

Average rating: 4.4 stars

What is it: Cleans front-loading and top-loading washers; includes six tablets.

Reviews: 1,500+

Average rating: 4.7 stars

What is it: Eliminates germs that detergents may leave behind.

Reviews: 2,100+

Average rating: 4.6 stars

What is it: Masticating juicer with 4.8" large feed chute.

Reviews: 2,800+

Average rating: 4.4 stars

What is it: Scratch-resistant card holder with RFID-blocking technology.

Reviews: 11,500+

Average rating: 4.2 stars

What is it: 12 oz kids bottle with straw cap.

Reviews: 11,500+

Average rating: 4.6 stars

What is it: Bluetooth 5.3 headphones with 48 hours of playtime.

Reviews: 690+

Average rating: 4.7 stars

What is it: Portable deep cleaner and spot cleaner for carpet and upholstery.

Reviews: 20,400+

Average rating: 4.4 stars

What is it: Portable deep tissue massager with heat.

Reviews: 5,500+

Average rating: 4.4 stars

What is it: Wireless earbuds with charging case.

Reviews: 20,400+

Average rating: 4.6 stars

What is it: Ophthalmologist-tested under-eye cream for dark circles and puffiness.

Reviews: 3,800+

Average rating: 4.3 stars

What is it: Durable cleaning pads to scrub bathrooms, kitchens and more.

Reviews: 23,200+

Average rating: 4.6 stars

What is it: Portable Bluetooth label printer.

Reviews: 17,100+

Average rating: 4.3 stars

What is it: Safely and effectively cleans the hidden parts of your machine, including the filter and sprayer arms.

Reviews: 1,000+

Average rating: 4.5 stars

What is it: Portable tire air pump for car tires.

Reviews: 85,000+

Average rating: 4.4 stars

What is it: Four interchangeable blades let you julienne, chop and slice vegetables with ease.

Reviews: 103,600+

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Honourable mentions:

