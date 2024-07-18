Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

What did everyone buy on Prime Day? These are 30 of the most popular deals in Canada, according to Yahoo readers (P.S. they're still on sale)

From Apple AirPods and Yeti travel mugs to anti-aging eye cream, here's what Yahoo Canada readers bought during Prime Day 2024.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
Yahoo Canada's most-purchased items from Amazon Prime Day 2024 (photos via Amazon).
Another Amazon Prime Day has come to an end and as per usual, Canadian shoppers took full advantage of Amazon Canada's annual two-day shopping bonanza. Not only did Prime Day 2024 bring us stellar deals on Yeti travel mugs, name-brand tech and small kitchen appliances, but the mega sale also delivered jaw-droppingly low deals on beauty and home essentials.

Because we were curious (read: nosy), our shopping team decided to sneak a peek at some of the hottest deals of Prime Day '24 as decided by you, Yahoo Canada readers. We crunched the numbers and found the 30 most-bought items across Yahoo Canada's Prime Day coverage.

While we cannot share the actual list with you (we would if we could!), we did the next best thing and listed the top 30 deals that Yahoo Canada readers bought and, importantly, are still on sale. From Apple AirPods Pro to an 80 per cent off Cold Press Juicer, these are the greatest hits of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

  • What is it: A three-pack of 10-foot-long lightning cables.

  • Reviews: 5,100+

  • Average rating: 4.4 stars

  • What is it: Anti-aging day and night face cream.

  • Reviews: 4,700+

  • Average rating: 4.3 stars

Arvesa

Retinol Cream for Face

$23$30Save $7

Extended Prime Day deal: Save 24 per cent.

$23 at Amazon

  • What is it: Eight double plus rolls is equivalent to 20 regular rolls of paper towels.

  • Reviews: 39,700+

  • Average rating: 4.8 stars

Bounty

Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels

$21$28Save $7

Extended Prime Day deal: Save 24 per cent.

$21 at Amazon

  • What is it: 15,5000mAh USB-C Power Bank with 20W PD.

  • Reviews: 970+

  • Average rating: 4.3 stars

RIENOO

Portable Phone Charger

$26$86Save $60

Extended Prime Day deal: Save 70 per cent.

$26 at Amazon

  • What is it: Four-piece cooling sheet set; includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.

  • Reviews: 316,000+

  • Average rating: 4.4 stars

CGK Unlimited

Queen Size 4-Piece Sheet Set

$30$65Save $35

Extended Prime Day deal: Save 54 per cent.

$30 at Amazon

  • What is it: Cleans front-loading and top-loading washers; includes six tablets.

  • Reviews: 1,500+

  • Average rating: 4.7 stars

Affresh

Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner

$17$21Save $4

Extended Prime Day deal: Take 18 per cent off.

$17 at Amazon

  • What is it: Eliminates germs that detergents may leave behind.

  • Reviews: 2,100+

  • Average rating: 4.6 stars

LYSOL

Lysol Laundry Disinfectant

$7$10Save $3

Extended Prime Day deal: Save 30 per cent.

$7 at Amazon

  • What is it: Masticating juicer with 4.8" large feed chute.

  • Reviews: 2,800+

  • Average rating: 4.4 stars

Canoly

Cold Press Juicer

$200$1,000Save $800

Extended Prime Day deal: Save 80 per cent.

$200 at Amazon

  • What is it: Scratch-resistant card holder with RFID-blocking technology.

  • Reviews: 11,500+

  • Average rating: 4.2 stars

Mountain Voyage Co

Slim RFID Wallet

$28$60Save $32

Extended Prime Day deal: Save 53 per cent.

$28 at Amazon

  • What is it: 12 oz kids bottle with straw cap.

  • Reviews: 11,500+

  • Average rating: 4.6 stars

YETI

YETI Rambler Jr. 12 oz Kids Bottle

$25$35Save $10

Extended Prime Day deal: Save 30 per cent.

$25 at Amazon

  • What is it: Bluetooth 5.3 headphones with 48 hours of playtime.

  • Reviews: 690+

  • Average rating: 4.7 stars

COTOE

COTOE Wireless Earbuds

$27$90Save $63

Extended Prime Day deal: Save 70 per cent.

$27 at Amazon

  • What is it: Portable deep cleaner and spot cleaner for carpet and upholstery.

  • Reviews: 20,400+

  • Average rating: 4.4 stars

Bissell

Bissell Little Green Proheat

$105$150Save $45

Extended Prime Day deal: Save 30 per cent.

$105 at Amazon

  • What is it: Portable deep tissue massager with heat.

  • Reviews: 5,500+

  • Average rating: 4.4 stars

WOQQW

Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager

$60$90Save $30

Extended Prime Day deal: Save 33 per cent.

$60 at Amazon

  • What is it: Wireless earbuds with charging case.

  • Reviews: 20,400+

  • Average rating: 4.6 stars

Apple

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

$129$179Save $50

Extended Prime Day deal: Save 28 per cent.

$129 at Amazon

  • What is it: Ophthalmologist-tested under-eye cream for dark circles and puffiness.

  • Reviews: 3,800+

  • Average rating: 4.3 stars

CeraVe

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

$18$26Save $8

Extended Prime Day deal: Save 32 per cent.

$18 at Amazon

  • What is it: Durable cleaning pads to scrub bathrooms, kitchens and more.

  • Reviews: 23,200+

  • Average rating: 4.6 stars

Mr. Clean

Mr Clean Magic Erasers Original (6-pack)

$7$9Save $2

Extended Prime Day deal: Save 22 per cent.

$7 at Amazon

  • What is it: Portable Bluetooth label printer.

  • Reviews: 17,100+

  • Average rating: 4.3 stars

Phomemo

Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine with Tape

$36$43Save $7

Extended Prime Day deal: Save 16 per cent.

$36 at Amazon

  • What is it: Safely and effectively cleans the hidden parts of your machine, including the filter and sprayer arms.

  • Reviews: 1,000+

  • Average rating: 4.5 stars

Finish

Finish In-Wash Dishwasher Cleaner

$10$11Save $1

Extended Prime Day deal: Save 15 per cent.

$10 at Amazon

  • What is it: Portable tire air pump for car tires.

  • Reviews: 85,000+

  • Average rating: 4.4 stars

AstroAI

AstroAI Portable Air Compressor

$42$60Save $18

Extended Prime Day deal: Save 30 per cent.

$42 at Amazon

  • What is it: Four interchangeable blades let you julienne, chop and slice vegetables with ease.

  • Reviews: 103,600+

  • Average rating: 4.4 stars

fullstar

4-in-1 Veggie Chopper

$30$40Save $10

Extended Prime Day deal: Save 25 per cent.

$30 at Amazon

  1. 10% off: Glad 100% Compostable Bags

  2. Take 20% off: Mini 6" Chainsaw

  3. 20% off: YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug

  4. Save 49%: D-Link 5 Port Fast Ethernet Unmanaged Desktop Switch

  5. 39% off: Fisher-Price Imaginext Figure Set

  6. Save 21%: Apple AirPods Pro

  7. Take 42% off: DASH Rapid Egg Cooker

  8. 14% off: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

  9. 17% off: Ring Size Adjuster for Loose Rings

  10. Save 83%: Ajmori 1,200LB Weight Bench

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

