What did everyone buy on Prime Day? These are 30 of the most popular deals in Canada, according to Yahoo readers (P.S. they're still on sale)
From Apple AirPods and Yeti travel mugs to anti-aging eye cream, here's what Yahoo Canada readers bought during Prime Day 2024.
Another Amazon Prime Day has come to an end and as per usual, Canadian shoppers took full advantage of Amazon Canada's annual two-day shopping bonanza. Not only did Prime Day 2024 bring us stellar deals on Yeti travel mugs, name-brand tech and small kitchen appliances, but the mega sale also delivered jaw-droppingly low deals on beauty and home essentials.
Because we were curious (read: nosy), our shopping team decided to sneak a peek at some of the hottest deals of Prime Day '24 as decided by you, Yahoo Canada readers. We crunched the numbers and found the 30 most-bought items across Yahoo Canada's Prime Day coverage.
While we cannot share the actual list with you (we would if we could!), we did the next best thing and listed the top 30 deals that Yahoo Canada readers bought and, importantly, are still on sale. From Apple AirPods Pro to an 80 per cent off Cold Press Juicer, these are the greatest hits of Amazon Prime Day 2024.
1. 60% off: Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger (3-Pack)
What is it: A three-pack of 10-foot-long lightning cables.
Reviews: 5,100+
Average rating: 4.4 stars
Prime Day deal: Save 60 per cent.
2. 24% off: Moisturizer with Collagen, Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid
What is it: Anti-aging day and night face cream.
Reviews: 4,700+
Average rating: 4.3 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Save 24 per cent.
3. 24% off: Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels
What is it: Eight double plus rolls is equivalent to 20 regular rolls of paper towels.
Reviews: 39,700+
Average rating: 4.8 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Save 24 per cent.
4. 70% off: Portable Phone Charger
What is it: 15,5000mAh USB-C Power Bank with 20W PD.
Reviews: 970+
Average rating: 4.3 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Save 70 per cent.
5. 54% off: Queen-Sized Cooling Sheets
What is it: Four-piece cooling sheet set; includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.
Reviews: 316,000+
Average rating: 4.4 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Save 54 per cent.
6. 18% off: Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner
What is it: Cleans front-loading and top-loading washers; includes six tablets.
Reviews: 1,500+
Average rating: 4.7 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Take 18 per cent off.
7. 30% off: Lysol Laundry Disinfectant
What is it: Eliminates germs that detergents may leave behind.
Reviews: 2,100+
Average rating: 4.6 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Save 30 per cent.
8. 80% off: Cold Press Juicer
What is it: Masticating juicer with 4.8" large feed chute.
Reviews: 2,800+
Average rating: 4.4 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Save 80 per cent.
9. 53% off: Slim RFID Wallet
What is it: Scratch-resistant card holder with RFID-blocking technology.
Reviews: 11,500+
Average rating: 4.2 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Save 53 per cent.
10. 30% off: YETI Rambler Jr.
What is it: 12 oz kids bottle with straw cap.
Reviews: 11,500+
Average rating: 4.6 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Save 30 per cent.
11. 70% off: COTOE Wireless Earbuds
What is it: Bluetooth 5.3 headphones with 48 hours of playtime.
Reviews: 690+
Average rating: 4.7 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Save 70 per cent.
12. 30% off: Bissell Little Green Proheat
What is it: Portable deep cleaner and spot cleaner for carpet and upholstery.
Reviews: 20,400+
Average rating: 4.4 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Save 30 per cent.
13. 33% off: Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager
What is it: Portable deep tissue massager with heat.
Reviews: 5,500+
Average rating: 4.4 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Save 33 per cent.
14. 28% off: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
What is it: Wireless earbuds with charging case.
Reviews: 20,400+
Average rating: 4.6 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Save 28 per cent.
15. 32% off: CeraVe Eye Repair Cream
What is it: Ophthalmologist-tested under-eye cream for dark circles and puffiness.
Reviews: 3,800+
Average rating: 4.3 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Save 32 per cent.
16. 22% off: Mr Clean Magic Erasers (6-Pack)
What is it: Durable cleaning pads to scrub bathrooms, kitchens and more.
Reviews: 23,200+
Average rating: 4.6 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Save 22 per cent.
17. 16% off: Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine
What is it: Portable Bluetooth label printer.
Reviews: 17,100+
Average rating: 4.3 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Save 16 per cent.
18. 15% off: Finish In-Wash Dishwasher Cleaner
What is it: Safely and effectively cleans the hidden parts of your machine, including the filter and sprayer arms.
Reviews: 1,000+
Average rating: 4.5 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Save 15 per cent.
19. 30% off: AstroAI Portable Air Compressor
What is it: Portable tire air pump for car tires.
Reviews: 85,000+
Average rating: 4.4 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Save 30 per cent.
20. 25% off: 4-in-1 Vegetable Chopper
What is it: Four interchangeable blades let you julienne, chop and slice vegetables with ease.
Reviews: 103,600+
Average rating: 4.4 stars
Extended Prime Day deal: Save 25 per cent.
Honourable mentions:
10% off: Glad 100% Compostable Bags
Take 20% off: Mini 6" Chainsaw
20% off: YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug
Save 49%: D-Link 5 Port Fast Ethernet Unmanaged Desktop Switch
39% off: Fisher-Price Imaginext Figure Set
Save 21%: Apple AirPods Pro
Take 42% off: DASH Rapid Egg Cooker
17% off: Ring Size Adjuster for Loose Rings
Save 83%: Ajmori 1,200LB Weight Bench
