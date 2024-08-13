What is mpox? Toronto health officials urge at-risk residents to receive vaccines as mpox cases rise

Mpox cases are on the rise in Toronto. (Photo by: NIH-NIAID/IMAGE POINT FR/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Public health officials in Toronto are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated against mpox, a rare infectious disease.

According to a recent press release, as of July 31, 93 cases of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) have been confirmed, with a majority of cases reported in the city's downtown core. The latest numbers are a significant increase compared to the 21 confirmed cases during the same period last year.

Health officials said the virus has “spread mostly between people who have had close/intimate or sexual contact with a person who has the virus – with gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men being most affected.”

The notices comes amid growing international concern for the mpox virus. Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has declared a "public health emergency of continental security" following an outbreak of mpox in 18 countries, with approximately 15,000 mpox cases and 461 deaths reported to date.

What is mpox?

Mpox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus (also known as MPXV) that can be transmitted from person to person or through contact with infected animals.

Mpox causes flat, liquid-filled sores. (Image via Getty Images)

People can transmit mpox to one another via intimate or sexual contact, contact with bodily fluids, rashes, sores and scabs or via droplets from a cough or sneeze or through. According to Toronto Public Health, the virus can also be spread through contact with contaminated materials like bedding, dishes, eating utensils, towels and needles.

What are the symptoms of mpox?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mpox symptoms can include:

Fever

Headache

Swollen lymph nodes

Back pain

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Sore throat

Rash

Mpox symptoms can occur between one to 21 days after exposure to the virus. While some people may notice fever, sore throat or muscle aches first, others may develop flat, liquid-filled blisters on their hands, feet, face and genitals as their initial symptom.

The WHO states that the goal in treating mpox is to “take care of the rash, manage pain and prevent complications.”

Who is eligible for a pre-exposure vaccine?

Imvamune is an approved mpox vaccine that requires two doses, administered 28 days apart. According to Toronto Public Health, eligible parties include people who self-identify as part of the LGBTQ2S+ community (or have sex with people who self-identify as LGBTQ2S+) and meet certain criteria based on their sexual health and activities. For a full list of criteria, click here.

Who is eligible for the mpox vaccine? (Image via Getty Images)

Who is eligible for a post-exposure vaccine?

Public health officials can help assess whether or not you should receive a post-exposure mpox vaccine. According to Toronto Public Health, vaccines should be administered within four days of of contact with the virus but can be given 14 days within days of exposure.

What should I do if I think I have mpox?

People who suspect they have mpox are encouraged to contact a healthcare provider and self-isolate to prevent the spread of the virus.

Vaccines are not recommended for people who have or have recently had mpox.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.