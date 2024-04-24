What's Inside Taco Bell's Brand-New $5 Discovery Box?

Taco Bell is making this spring's Taco Tuesdays even better.

Taco Bell Corp.

In 2023, Taco Bell led the charge in "liberating" the trademark for Taco Tuesday.

Since 1989, the Wyoming-based taco restaurant chain Taco John's owned the trademark for the term, sending cease and desist letters to anyone else using it. But that all ended last year when Taco Bell petitioned the US Patent and Trademark Office to end the trademark and allow anyone, including them, to use it. Before going to court, Taco John's relented and released the trademark. And now, Taco Bell is making the newly free Taco Tuesday a little extra special with a brand-new Taco Discovery Box that will only cost you $5.

On Tuesday, Taco Bell unveiled the new box, which includes three of its "most iconic tacos," including the new Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, the Crunchy Taco, and the Doritos Locos Taco. But that's not all. The box also comes with a medium fountain drink, so you can wash it all down. But if you want one, you better order it soon, as this, like most good things, is a limited-time offer and is only available on Taco Tuesdays from April 23 through June 4. It's available to customers for in-restaurant dining as well as via tacobell.com and in the Taco Bell app.



"Last year’s Taco Tuesday liberation was only the start, and now it’s on us to provide our fans with new innovations, experiences, and value-driven offerings that continue to make Taco Bell a part of their Tuesday routines,” Taylor Montgomery, the chief marketing officer at Taco Bell shared in a statement. "Our new Cantina Chicken Menu is quickly becoming a fan-favorite, and this $5 Taco Discovery Box makes it easier than ever for consumers to get a taste with the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco that’s included within.”



To announce such a big deal, Taco Bell brought together an equally A-list cast of characters for a new ad spot, including what it calls "two iconic Taco Tuesday aficionados," LeBron James and Jason Sudeikis. The duo encourages everyone to "shake up their Tuesday routines" in the ad, an ad that comes with the rather appropriate name, “Taco Twosday."

“We should all strive to try something new on Tuesdays, whether it’s a new taco, a different combination of your favorites, or simply stepping out of our comfort zones during the week,” Sudeikis shared in a press release provided to Food & Wine. “Taco Tuesday at Taco Bell makes trying something new easier than ever!” And you know what? He's right.

