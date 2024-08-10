What's new at Lululemon? 16 styles you won't want to miss out on: Bags, sweatshirts & more

A new mini backpack, cargo leggings, oversized sweatshirt and more to discover this week.

16 must-have new arrivals to shop from Lululemon this week. (Photos via Lululemon)

Lululemon releases a bunch of new arrivals every week — and this week's drop includes some new bag colours, transitional clothing for fall and more fun finds to shop. And trust me, you will want to get your hands on these items before they sell out because, if you're a Lulu lover (like me), you know how fast styles come and go.

If you don't know where to start, we've got your back here at Yahoo Canada. You can jump in by category below, or if you want to see some of my favourite products worth snagging this week, keep scrolling.

Lululemon Knit Nylon Micro Backpack 4L This four-litre little backpack is small but mighty because even though it's considered micro, it still packs a punch. The knit nylon material is water-repellent, so you can wear it rain or shine. $84 at Lululemon

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Pullover Wordmark Fall is all about cozy oversized sweatshirts, and this one is all about soft and plush, fleecy fabric. $118 at Lululemon

Lululemon Relaxed-Fit Cotton-Blend Poplin Button-Down Shirt This button-down is structured but has a relaxed fit, making it versatile enough to wear with anything, from a fitted dress to jeans to biker shorts. $98 at Lululemon

Lululemon Adjustable Mini Shoulder Bag 3L This bag is the epitome of organized and versatile. Depending on your vibe, you can rock it as a shoulder bag or convert it to a crossbody style if you need to go hands-free. $84 at Lululemon

Lululemon Lightweight Insulated Shirt Jacket You know those transitional days when it's not warm yet not cold? This lightly insulated shirt will be just what you need to keep you at the perfect temperature. $198 at Lululemon

Lululemon Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag 2.5L This crossbody just came out in two more neutral colours, and you'll have a hard time deciding which one you want. It has so many pockets and so much room! $74 at Lululemon

Lululemon Scuba High-Rise Mini Skirt This is the perfect casual skirt — not quite a tennis skirt, but definitely not a denim skirt. We have sweat shorts and sweatpants, so why not a sweat skirt? From $68 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everlux High-Rise Cargo Flared Pant 32.5" Okay, now these are cool. If you want to add some fresh new leggings to your wardrobe but are sick of them all looking the same, these cargo ones will step things up a notch. $138 at Lululemon

Lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide Graphic These are the perfect post-workout or pool slides — they're comfy, cute and are built to soothe your feet. $68 at Lululemon

Lululemon Relaxed-Fit Cotton Jersey T-Shirt How cute is this subtle graphic tee? It's available in three colours, and you'll probably want them all since they're made of comfortable heavyweight cotton. $68 at Lululemon

Lululemon Easy Access Crossbody Bag 1.5L This is a great little bag for just about everything, from running errands to travelling. It'll fit your phone, a passport and other little essentials. $44 at Lululemon

Lululemon Love Curved-Hem Crewneck T-Shirt Shoppers love the "soft and comfy fabric" of this top and say it has the "perfect fit." It's available in five colours/patterns. $48 at Lululemon

Lululemon Insulated Mug 20oz This to-go mug has a leakproof lid and a double-wall design that will keep its contents hot and contained. $42 at Lululemon

Lululemon Extra Large Claw Hair Clip Have a lot of hair? This extra large clip will help keep it together. Shoppers confirm it's "heavy duty" and "perfect for long hair." $26 at Lululemon

Lululemon New Parent Backpack 17L This may look like an ordinary backpack, but it's not. It features designated pockets for snacks, wipes, diapers and other essentials. It also has a removable pouch with a changing mat. $218 at Lululemon

