What's open on Christmas 2024? A guide to restaurants (McDonald's), grocery stores and more

People walks past the Christmas tree displayed outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 16, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: 2189787741

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to you all!

We hope you’re enjoy the day, but if you’re here, you’re probably looking for a guide to what’s open on Christmas Day, which is usually when a lot of businesses are closed.

BEST CHRISTMAS SONGS: The 10 best of all time

But there are some that stay open on December 25, and this is where we caution you: Please check with your local restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies. Some of these locations might have limited hours.

Got it? Good. Here’s a list of some of the notable places that are reportedly open on Christmas in 2024, grouped by categories:

What restaurants and fast food places are open on Christmas Day 2024?

Again, check for their hours by location!

McDonald's

IHOP

Applebee's

Red Lobster

Fogo de Chao

Burger King

Denny's

Waffle House

Wendy's

Will Starbucks and Dunkin' be open on Christmas?

Some Dunkin’ and Starbucks are open, but may have limited hours and some locations may be closed. Check before you head out.

Which pharmacies are open on Christmas 2024?

CVS will be open but may have reduced hours (check your local store)

Most Walgreens pharmacies will be closed, but 24-hour locations and others may be open

Rite Aid will be closed

Which grocery stores will be open on Christmas 2024?

As we keep saying, check your local store!

Acme

Albertsons

Vons

Safeway

More Christmas!

How to stream Die Hard if that is your preferred Christmas movie to watch this year

The NBA missed out with no games played on Christmas Eve but that is perfectly OK

What sports are on today on Christmas Eve 2024? Here's the schedule.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: What's open on Christmas 2024? A guide to restaurants (McDonald's), grocery stores and more