What's open and closed on Christmas Day 2024? Details on stores, restaurants, retail, more

Christmas has arrived, and whether you're looking to grab a cup of coffee, pick up some last-minute ingredients for your favorite holiday recipe, or shop for a new outfit to wear for Christmas dinner, the bad news is consumers will have limited options on Christmas Day.

Most grocery stores, restaurants, and national retailers will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25. Banks, post offices, shipping services and the stock market will also be closed on Christmas Day.

Here's everything you need to know about what's open and closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25. It's best to check with your local store or restaurant online before leaving home, as hours and closures can vary by location.

When is Christmas 2024?

Christmas is on Wednesday, Dec. 25 this year.

Is Walmart open on Christmas?

No, Walmart stores will be closed on Dec. 25 this year, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Target open on Christmas?

All Target stores will be closed on Christmas Day, the company announced in a news release earlier this month.

Are Costco and Sam's Club open on Christmas?

All Costco and Sam's Club warehouses will be closed on Christmas Day, the companies said on their websites.

Will Home Depot, Lowe's or Ace Hardware be open on Christmas?

All Home Depot and Lowe's stores will be closed on Dec. 25, the companies confirmed to USA TODAY. Ace Hardware stores are independently owned and operated, however a majority of them will be closed on Christmas Day, according to the company.

Are pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid open on Christmas?

CVS pharmacies will be open on Christmas, although some locations may have reduced hours, the company told USA TODAY. The company encourages customers to call their local store before visiting or checking hours on CVS.com.

Walgreens said a majority of pharmacies will be closed on Dec. 25, except for 24-hour locations and other select pharmacies, the company told USA TODAY. The retail portion of Walgreens locations will be open regular hours. Customers are encouraged to contact their local Walgreens or check the company's store locator tool for specific holiday hours.

Rite Aid locations will be closed on Christmas, the company told USA TODAY.

Is the post office open on Christmas? Will mail be delivered?

U.S. Postal Service post offices will be closed and mail will not be delivered on Christmas Day, the agency told USA TODAY.

Are banks open on Christmas?

Branches of Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist and CitiBank, among others, will be closed on Dec. 25, the companies confirmed to USA TODAY.

Capital One Cafes will also be closed on the day, the company told USA TODAY.

Are UPS and FedEx open on Christmas?

UPS pickup and delivery services will not be available on Christmas, and UPS Store locations may be closed, according to the company's website. Customers are encouraged to check with their local store for specific hours of operation. UPS Express Critical is available 365 days a year, according to the company. For more information, call 1-800-714-8779 or visit upsexpresscritical.com.

FedEx pickup and delivery services will also be unavailable on Christmas, and FedEx Office locations will be closed. FedEx Custom Critical is also available 365 days a year. For more information, call 1-800-762-3787.

What retail stores are open and closed on Christmas?

The following retail stores will be closed on Dec. 25.

Kohl's

TJ Maxx

Marshall's

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Nordstrom

REI

Bass Pro Shop

Cabela's

Burlington

Belk

Big Lots

IKEA

Staples

Office Depot

OfficeMax

PetSmart

PetCo

Tractor Supply Co.

What grocery stores are open and closed on Christmas?

The following grocery stores will be closed on Christmas.

Kroger

Food Lion

Publix

Meijer

Whole Foods

Trader Joe's

Aldi

Harris Teeter

Wegmans

Winn-Dixie

What restaurants are open and closed on Christmas?

The following restaurants have hours that vary by location, so some locations may be open while others may be closed. It is best to check with your local restaurant before visiting.

McDonald's

Starbucks

Dunkin'

Wendy's

Taco Bell

Burger King

Subway

Applebee's

The following restaurants will be open on Christmas. Hours are listed for the companies that provided them.

IHOP

Hooters; 4 p.m. to midnight Locations in Kansas City will open at 11 a.m. local time for the Kansas City Chiefs game and will close at 10:30 p.m.

Red Lobster; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fogo de Chão; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The following restaurants will be closed on Christmas.

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Cracker Barrel

Hardee's

Carl's Jr.

Outback Steakhouse

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Bonefish Grill

Texas Roadhouse

Whataburger

Chili's

First Watch

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What's open, closed on Christmas Day 2024? Restaurants, stores, more