What's the strongest OTC anti-inflammatory? Experts compare naproxen, ibuprofen

When it comes to managing mild pain at home, there’s a strong probability you’ve already got a few types of OTC anti-inflammatories stocked in your medicine cabinet. Ibuprofen (Advil or Motrin), naproxen (Aleve) and aspirin (Bayer or Ecotrin) are common pain relievers that belong to a class of medication called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

NSAIDs can certainly be helpful for easing minor pains and quelling inflammation, but they’re not for everyone. For those with pre-existing health conditions, there’s a few risks and important side effects to consider. Here’s what experts need you to know about using NSAIDs.

What are NSAIDs?

NSAIDs are a class of medication that target aches, pains and inflammatory processes in the body, explains David Mangan, Chief Pharmacy Officer at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Taking NSAIDs can help relieve the discomfort of fever, muscle aches, back pain, toothaches, menstrual cramps, headaches, tendonitis, bursitis and more, says Dr. Anureet Walia, MD, a pain management specialist.

NSAIDs function by reducing the body’s production of prostaglandins, says Walia. Prostaglandins are lipids that have hormone-like properties. They play an important role in a few key processes in the body, including inflammation and pain perception, according to Cleveland Clinic. After taking an NSAID, as prostaglandin production decreases, so does inflammation, pain and fever, explains Walia.

What is the strongest anti-inflammatory medication?

Naproxen is considered to be the strongest anti-inflammatory medication available over the counter, says Walia. However, this doesn’t mean other OTC anti-inflammatories aren’t just as effective at reducing inflammation — they just have different durations of action. Naproxen is a long-acting medication that only needs to be taken twice a day, “which means it may be more convenient for long-term pain management,” Walia explains. Ibuprofen, by comparison, works faster than naproxen. However, because ibuprofen’s effects wear off quicker, it needs to be taken more frequently throughout the day, she says.

Patients with pain that OTC dosing doesn't cover sufficiently may benefit from prescription-grade NSAIDs, says Mangan. “Prescription NSAIDs generally have the same mechanism of action as OTC NSAIDs, but they are often stronger and may have different formulations or dosages,” says Walia. Common examples include: celecoxib (Celebrex), diclofenac (Voltaren), indomethacin (Indocin) and meloxicam (Mobic), says Walia.

What are the risks of NSAIDs?

There are a few possible side effects linked to taking NSAIDs, including: gastrointestinal problems (such as irritation, ulcers, or bleeding), increased risk of heart attack and stroke, reduced kidney function, increased blood pressure and allergic reactions (such as rash, itching, and breathing difficulties), says Walia.

Due to the risks associated with NSAIDs, people with existing kidney issues or a history of gastrointestinal bleeding should avoid taking them, says Mangan. According to Cleveland Clinic, you should also avoid taking NSAIDs if you are pregnant, or have a history of stroke or heart attack, heart failure, stomach ulcers, Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, unmanaged diabetes, chronic acid reflux (GERD), high blood pressure or liver disease.

If you have any pre-existing health conditions or concerns about taking NSAIDs, be sure to consult your healthcare provider or pharmacist first, says Walia.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is the strongest anti-inflammatory medication?