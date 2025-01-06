What's the healthiest bean to eat? 5 types that are nutritionist-approved and how to enjoy them.

Beans and lentils are among the most nutritious and versatile foods on the planet. (Getty Images)

If you’re looking to upgrade your health in 2025, eating more beans and lentils should be on your bingo card. Packed with nutrients such as fiber, protein, iron and magnesium, beans and lentils are among the most nutritious and versatile foods on the planet. Yet these little wonders are often overlooked at the supermarket. Maybe it’s because they often come in a can or that they got a bad rap in the ’90s as the “musical fruit,” but beans and lentils have flown under the radar for decades, while other superfoods like kale, chia and cauliflower have had their moments.

However, it looks like beans are finally going to get the spotlight they deserve in 2025. Earlier last month, the Scientific Report of the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee was released, with recommendations for changes to dietary guidelines, including eating more beans and lentils. In its report, the committee noted that 83% of people fall short of the recommended 1 to 4 cups of cooked beans, peas and lentils per day.

With National Bean Day approaching on Jan. 6, there’s never been a better time to embrace beans and lentils. Here’s why beans and lentils should be in your shopping cart more often:

Health benefits of beans

Beans and lentils offer a bouquet of nutrients, including protein, fiber, iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, folate, zinc and selenium, although the exact nutrition composition varies by type. They contain very little saturated fat and minimal sodium and have a low glycemic index.

Studies show that eating beans is associated with a variety of health benefits, including:

Heart health: Consuming beans may help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and protect against heart disease.

Colorectal cancer prevention: Eating beans may help protect against colorectal cancer.

Blood glucose control: Despite their carbohydrate content, eating beans can help protect against diabetes and assist with blood glucose control.

Weight management: People who eat beans regularly tend to weigh less and have better waist-to-hip ratio measurements compared to those who do not eat them.

Better diet quality: Those who consume beans tend to have higher diet quality scores and consume more fiber, iron, calcium and potassium than those who don’t.

Best bean choices and how to enjoy them

From black beans to chickpeas, each bean variety comes with subtle differences in nutrient composition and taste. Arguably, the best beans are the ones you enjoy and are most motivated to eat, but here are five options that offer a particularly impressive range of nutrients:

Lentils: Half a cup of boiled lentils provides 8g of fiber, 9g of protein and several micronutrients, including B vitamins, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, copper and manganese.

How to enjoy them: Lentils can be added to salads and soups, used as a base for curries, transformed into burgers and used as a substitute for meat in Bolognese sauce.

Black beans: Half a cup of canned black beans offers 6g each of fiber and protein, as well as various micronutrients such as iron, magnesium, manganese, folate and thiamine.

How to enjoy them: Black beans are highly versatile and can be tossed into salads, added to taco bowls, mashed into baked goods, turned into burgers or stuffed into quesadillas.

Cannellini beans: Half a cup of canned cannellini beans provides 5g of fiber, 6g of protein and 15% of the daily value for iron.

How to enjoy them: Cannellini beans are fantastic in soups like minestrone and pasta fagioli because they hold their shape when cooked. They also can be whipped up into a dip in the food processor with olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and herbs, and served as an alternative to hummus.

Chickpeas: A single half-cup serving provides 6g of fiber and 7.5g of protein and is a good source of iron, magnesium, phosphorus, folate, copper and manganese.

How to enjoy them: Canned chickpeas are incredibly versatile and can be tossed onto a salad, mashed and added to a sandwich, whipped up into hummus in the food processor or even roasted and drizzled with chocolate for a sweet treat.

Edamame: With 11g of protein per half cup, edamame are particularly protein-rich beans. They also offer 4g of fiber and more than 10% of the daily recommended intake for folate, vitamin K, iron, magnesium and phosphorus per half-cup serving. Edamame also contain isoflavones, a group of phytonutrients that may help alleviate menopausal symptoms such as night sweats and hot flashes.

How to enjoy them: Edamame can be eaten on their own for a high-protein snack, tossed into a stir-fry or thrown on top of a rice bowl. They’re a little hardier than other beans, making them a great substitute for animal protein in numerous meals.

What to look for in beans

Ready to eat more beans? Dried, canned and frozen beans can all be healthy options. Look for products without added sauces and salt. If you’re using canned, make sure it says “BPA-free” on the label. BPA (bisphenol A) is an endocrine disruptor and has been linked with a variety of health issues. Most cans no longer contain BPA; however, it doesn’t hurt to double-check.

Beans and lentils are underrated, affordable and versatile sources of nutrition. They offer a surprising array of widely underconsumed nutrients such as fiber, iron, calcium and potassium, and eating them on a regular basis has been linked with a variety of health benefits.