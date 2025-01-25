When 60,000 shoppers rave about a $7 hand cream, you know it's good

With Jack Frost here, it's smart to stock up on moisturizing creams before the cold, dry air starts nipping at your nose — and hands. There's a popular gem hidden in Amazon’s beauty section that promises to get rid of perpetually dry, cracked mitts. Boasting 60,000 five-star ratings, O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream is the salve everyone is buying — to the tune of 10,000+ in the past month — and at just $7, it's an affordable and effective solution.

Amazon O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Made with glycerin and paraffin, it works by drawing in hydration and creating a protective barrier that seals the skin from further moisture loss. $7 with coupon at Amazon

The concentrated cream doesn't only help cold weather skin; it heals and repairs extreme dryness that comes with various conditions or manual jobs at any time of the year. Made with glycerin and paraffin, it works by drawing in hydration and creating a protective barrier that seals the skin from further moisture loss. It also quickly absorbs to alleviate dryness, mend cracks and form a protective barrier for long-lasting relief, even in harsh conditions and frequent hand-washing. It also provides relief from skin conditions such as chronic eczema and psoriasis, using just a dab.

What reviewers say 💬

Happy customers who give it five stars are those with real “working hands” and include everyone from workers in the construction industry to the healthcare fields.

Service Industry: “I work in the food industry and am constantly putting my hands in hot, soapy water, bleach and sanitizer solution. I also struggle with eczema and contact dermatitis. The skin on my fingers and knuckles started becoming rough, scaly, and horribly cracked. It would hurt to wash my hands. I've tried several different lotions and even slathering my hands in Vaseline but nothing worked and I gave up. A friend recommended this product and I've been applying the cream on the dry/cracked areas every night. I saw results after my third use. My knuckles don't feel rough anymore, and the deep cracks on my skin have started to smooth out and look like skin again ... I'm really thrilled that this product worked out for me and will continue to purchase this."

Mechanic industry: “I work a lot with various machinery that either has me wearing rubber gloves for long periods, or making me wash my hands constantly. My skin is fairly sensitive so both of those scenarios really end up with my hands in the worst condition. Dry, itchy from being dry, cracking. Just unpleasant. This stuff really does the trick. It moisturizes, isn't itchy or burns irritated skin, and forms a really nice barrier against irritants in oils and greases. And has no scent. I like the fact that the container is small and compact, I carry it with me all day long to keep my hands happy. It does leave a film on your hands, but give it a few minutes and it'll go away.”

Health care industry: “I’m a nurse and get really dry around my fingernails and then pick at them … yes, I’m a picker. I’ve been using this for years and the magic that’s in this concoction has my fingers nearly healed overnight. It says you don’t need much and you don’t as long as you quickly apply it to your problem areas then massage it in. I stay dry around my nails. But I wash my hands so often, even at home, that it’s still magic! Buy it already!”

Construction industry: “I’ve been using this stuff for years, it’s fantastic. I work in the construction industry and in the winter time I get cracked fingers and palms and all sorts of stuff and this works fantastic!”

