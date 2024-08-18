Where to book your next stay: Best hotels and resorts across the US

Whether you're planning a vacation, honeymoon, or business trip, choosing your hotel is about so much more than just a place to sleep. The best hotels and resorts offer a variety of amenities, activities, and dining options to ensure you have a stellar experience.

To identify the best hotels and resorts across the United States, USA TODAY 10Best invited a panel of hotel and travel experts to nominate their top picks, then readers voted for their favorites across eight categories. Here are the winners.

Click on each category below to see the full winners list:

Best All-Inclusive Resort: Triple Creek Ranch in Darby, Montana

Guests enjoy a diverse range of activities during a stay at Triple Creek Ranch

A luxury guest ranch in western Montana, Triple Creek Ranch offers an all-inclusive vacation experience complete with stunning scenery, plush accommodations in private log cabins, and outdoor activities throughout the year. The menu of activities includes horseback riding, fly fishing, hiking, archery, lawn games, skiing, snowshoeing, and even equestrian skijoring.

Full list of winners: Best All-Inclusive Resort »

Best Bed-and-Breakfast: The Winchester Inn in Ashland, Oregon

A cozy getaway awaits at The Winchester Inn

Step back in time when you stay in one of the 21 well-appointed guest rooms and suites located in the main house, Heritage House, Carriage House, or one of the two cottages. Guests of Winchester Inn can enjoy a two-course breakfast each morning, and, come dinner time, enjoy a meal at the on-site Alchemy Restaurant.

Full list of winners: Best Bed-and-Breakfast »

Best Boutique Hotel: GunRunner Hotel in Florence, Alabama

The GunRunner Hotel offers a unique and luxurious stay in Alabama

Drawing inspiration from the storied Shoals area, the GunRunner Hotel has 10 spacious suites — seven with private balconies — that celebrate the history and people of the region. Guests can also take advantage of the top-notch services and treatments offered at the GunRunner Spa.

Full list of winners: Best Boutique Hotel »

Best Destination Resort: Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine

Hidden Pond

Hidden Pond, a resort nestled amid 60 acres of birch groves and balsam fir trees on the southern coast of Maine, invites guests to kick off their shoes and relax by the pool or the fireplace. Travelers who just can't stay still can go stand-up paddleboarding on Goose Rocks Beach, chat with the resort gardener, take a mixology class, or cruise the property and its surroundings on a bike.

Full list of winners: Best Destination Resort »

Best Family Resort: Woodloch Resort in Hawley, Pennsylvania

Woodloch Resort is Best Family Resort for third consecutive year

The Woodloch Resort welcomes families to the Poconos with accommodations ranging from single rooms to two-bedroom suites. If you need more space, vacation rentals are also available. Meal plans mean all-inclusive family dining, and guests enjoy access to a range of activities daily, with amenities like a rock-climbing wall, indoor and outdoor pools, go-karts, bumper cars and boats, kayaking, and snow tubing (in the winter).

Full list of winners: Best Family Resort »

Best Historic Hotel / Resort: Historic Hotel Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

For fourth consecutive year, Historic Hotel Bethlehem wins Best Historic Hotel / Resort

Guests of the Historic Hotel Bethlehem can learn about the hotel’s storied history in the Lower Lobby. A hotel has occupied the site since 1741, though the structure was used as a convalescence home for World War I soldiers for a period. Today, guests enjoy modern amenities at this historic setting in the heart of Moravian Bethlehem.

Full list of winners: Best Historic Hotel / Resort »

Best Luxury Hotel Brand: Salamander Collection

Salamander Collection claims the No. 1 spot for Best Luxury Hotel Brand for second year in a row

The Salamander Collection offers one-of-a-kind getaways. Authenticity is always a priority, especially regarding cuisine and fine dining, wellness, and the overall experience of each stay. In addition to luxury amenities, guests can enjoy unique adventures, equestrian events, and golf.

Full list of winners: Best Luxury Hotel Brand »

Best Waterfront Hotel / Resort: Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham, Massachusetts

Escape to the New England coast at Chatham Bars Inn

With a quarter-mile private beach and stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, this classic New England destination has welcomed guests to Cape Cod since 1914. With 25 landscaped acres, poolside and beachfront cabanas and lounges, cottages, and six on-site dining options, there’s a lot to enjoy. Settle into an Adirondack chair, stroll into town, or get out on the water to watch the whales.

Full list of winners: Best Waterfront Hotel / Resort »

Congratulations to all these winners! Remember to visit 10best.usatoday.com daily to vote in more Readers' Choice Awards.

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: Best hotels and resorts in the US? Explore readers' top picks (2024)