Where to Buy Beth Dutton's Sunglasses From the 'Yellowstone' Finale



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone may be at least partially responsible for the return of Westerncore fashion, but it was a much more understated piece that got a showcase on the finale of the show's fifth season.

At the funeral for her father—and former series protagonist—John Dutton, Beth (Kelly Reilly) eschewed her penchant for patterns and V-necklines and instead wore a simple black shift dress (what appears to be Reformation's Woodson Dress with a bit of extra ribbon belted at the waist), black heels, and a streamlined pair of black Ray-Ban sunglasses.





Ray-Ban 54mm Polarized Square Sunglasses

$230.00 at nordstrom.com

While funeral style isn't generally where we take our fashion cues, the simple silhouette had an undeniably universal appeal that had many fans wondering where to snag a pair of their own. Fortunately, the style is easy to track down: Beth is wearing the Ray-Ban 54mm Square sunglasses.

Despite the name, the classic-shaped frames have just a hint of angularity, adding some modern edge to an otherwise simple look. With their slender look and timeless appeal, they're a perfect go-with-anything style that makes them ideal for investing in now and wearing for years to come.

The glasses got a particularly notable feature on the episode as Beth spent much of he funeral service watching the wind blow through the leaves of the surrounding trees as a bird of prey landed to take in the scene.

Though it's unconfirmed, the bird may have been a nod toward the 1883 character Spotted Eagle, who warned the Dutton ancestors that after seven generations the tribe would rise up the reclaim their lands from the family. And, indeed, the lands were returned to them in the finale, when Beth and Kayce came to the realization that giving away the ranch at far below market value (the same price the ancestors paid for it back in the 1800s, in fact) was the only way to preserve the land.

You Might Also Like