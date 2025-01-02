Where to recycle your natural Christmas tree

People can recycle no longer needed Christmas trees around Douglas in January [PA Media]

With the Christmas celebrations over, the focus has now turned to the pot-festive clear-up, including what to do with the tree.

For people across the Isle of Man a number of options are available to dispose of recycle a natural trees.

They include Douglas City Council annual free service, with a number of tree drop-off points listed around the capital.

The Eastern Civic Amenity at Middle Park in Braddan will also be accepting trees, and Hospice Isle of Man will again run a kerbside pick-up service across the island.

People can deposit their trees with Douglas Council on 11 January at several locations:

Noble's Park, at the TT Grandstand car park, from 9:00 to 9:45 GMT

Governor's Hill, adjacent to the children's play area, from 10:00 to 10:45

Willaston, at Snaefell Road opposite the shops, from 11:00 to 11:45

Farmhill, at Stevenson's Way, from 12:00 to 12:45

Anagh Coar, at the car park by Snaefell Surgery,: from 13:00 to 13:45

Pulrose, near the shops on Pulrose Road, from 14:00 to 14:45

Central Promenade, by the walkway opposite the Palace Hotel, from 15:00 to 15:45

Lord Street Car Park, from 16:00 to 16:30

The council said that the trees will be turned into chippings for use in parks and gardens around Douglas and in Summerhill Glen.

Hospice Isle of Man's household Treecycl" collection service in exchange for donations will also be running on 11 January.

People are asked to register their address online for the service before 8 January, and have their trees left outside outside their property before 06:00 on the day of collection.

