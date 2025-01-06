Where to find the warmest winter sun in Europe this year

Can’t wait until summer?

Luckily, you don’t have to travel far to enjoy some sun.

Southern Europe can offer abundance of sunshine, bright skies, and comfortable (but not tropical) temperatures. Additionally, booking a trip during the off-peak months might result in incredibly reasonable rates for lodging and vehicle rentals, as well as empty beaches and local landmarks.

Below, we've picked our favourite spots in Europe that will still give you a sun fix in low season.

Paphos, Cyprus

(Unsplash)

Average winter temperature: 18°C

Best for: Beach hopping and sightseeing.

Cyprus has long been a favourite summer haunt for Brits – one million of us travel there each year (in normal times) – but don’t let that put you off. Riddled with ancient cities and postcard-perfect beaches, it’s the coastal city of Paphos that offers a healthy mix of both. An air of romance fills the city, largely thanks to its association with the Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite, whose mythical birthplace was the Old Town of Kouklia.

Stay: Kick back and relax at the sleek and modern Annabelle Hotel (annabelle.com, from about £134/night) in Paphos, situated a short distance from Paphos harbour and surrounded by six acres of tropical gardens.

Valetta, Malta

(Pexels)

Average winter temperature: 17°CBest for: History buffs and (almost) year-round sunshine.

The Med’s most understated gem (and still on our green list), Malta has a lot going for it: 300 days of sunshine per year, prehistoric temples and crystalline waters that are tempting even in the depths of winter. The golden-hued city of Valetta is a Unesco World Heritage Site and further earned its stripes as the European Capital of Culture for 2018 – with its museums, fortresses, and historic churches making it a must-visit.

Stay: For something a little regal, the five-star Xara Palace hotel sits in a stunningly restored 17th century palazzo, hidden away within the walls of the medieval fortified city of Mdina (xarapalace.com.mt, around £186/night).

Lanzarote, Canary Islands

(Unsplash)

Average winter temperature: 21°CBest for: Both avid adventurers and sun-worshippers.

For truly balmy evenings well into winter, the Canary Islands are a failsafe choice, boasting otherworldly landscapes and year-round subtropical temperatures – just remember to pack your one-piece. Lanzarote, a Unesco Geopark since 2015, is made up of more than 300 (largely inactive) volcanic cones, blackened lava fields, and valleys filled with palms – which can all be discovered via the island’s plentiful hiking and cycling trails.

Stay: Sun-worshippers, meanwhile, should check in to the five-star Meliá Salinas (melia.com, £313/night), which boasts a huge lagoon-like outdoor pool, tropical gardens, tennis courts and access to the white sandy beaches of Costa Teguise.

Seville, Spain

(Pexels)

Average winter temperature: 18°C

Best for: A quieter couples’ city break.

With year-round mild temperatures, the sunshine-kissed city of Seville is Spain’s best-kept secret. Smaller and more romantic than its busier counterparts of Barcelona and Valencia, the capital of Spain’s Andalusia region is home to the Alcázar castle complex, built during the Moorish Almohad dynasty and the highly Instagrammable Plaza de España (pictured above).

Stay: Set in a beautiful 17th century building, in the heart of Seville’s Old Town, within walking distance from the cathedral and Museum of Fine Arts, Palacio Bucarelli boasts bright contemporary rooms with a traditional twist, a courtyard, roof terrace, and refreshing plunge pool to cool off in (palaciobucarelli.com, from around £105/night).

Karpathos, Greece

(Unsplash)

Average winter temperature: 17°C

Best for: Taking it slow in a picturesque setting.

While the Greek islands lie largely dormant in the winter months – many hotels and restaurants shut up shop between November and April – this is also the best time to visit to avoid the crowds. Skip the tourist-centric Cyclades and head east to the Dodecanese, which lie just off the coast of Turkey. Karpathos, the second largest of this group, is the least commercialised, meaning it offers a truly authentic look at the Greek way of life. Villages here are filled with white-washed sugar-cube homes, and the sea is ever sparkling.

Stay: La Scala Luxury Villas is a small family business aimed at providing you with the luxuries that the island can give. Each villa is named after an eccentric Greek musician nestled on the shores of the sparkling Greek sea (lascalavillas.gr, around £221/night).

Lagos, Portugal

Average winter temperature: 17°C

Best for: People-watching and lazy beach days.

As soon as there’s a whiff of summer, swarming to the Algarve is a long-held British pastime, but the Portuguese coastal city of Lagos is arguably even more charming in the winter when the hordes disperse. Head to the coast to see the famous rock formations and golden beaches that decorate your Instagram feed or simply plant yourself in the old town with a pastéis de nata in hand, sitting and watching the world go by.

Stay: Head to the historic old town of Lagos and book a charming room at Casa Mãe for vintage rooms on the 19th century estate, a seasonal farm-to-table Portuguese menu, and all the sunshine surfer vibes (casa-mae.com, around £200/night).

Sicily, Italy

(Unsplash)

Average winter temperature: 18°C

Best for: Foodies and wine lovers.

Cutting a lonesome figure off the coast of Italy, the Mediterranean’s largest island is a treasure trove of delights. The historic sites, like Agrigento's Concordia temple and Selinunte's columns, are considerably less tourist-filled in the winter months and beaches are near empty. Foodies will discover a haven outside of the regular tourist haunts, Noto is home to Café Sicilia and the famous almond granite with brioche buns and you can find the best seafood on the island in Taormina.

Stay: Built in the late 19th century, the Grand Hotel Ortigia lets you breathe in more than 100 years of history with your stay. Every guest who books directly from the website is greeted with a free aperitif on the hotel’s panoramic terrace, surrounded by breathtaking views (grandhotelortigia.it, around £134/night).

You can read our foodie guide to Sicily here.

Crete, Greece

Average winter temperature: 17°C

Best for: Crystal waters and hiking trails.

While you would be perfectly positioned to plonk yourself on a day bed with a good book, Crete is primed for exploring. With hidden beaches, bijou villages and rugged canyons, it has something for every type of traveller. Adventure seekers should head to Samariá Gorge to hike its six-hour trail, while beach lovers should head south – Elafonisi lagoon with its pink sands and azure-hued waters is a stunning sight.

Stay: Wellness seekers should head for pampering and relaxation at Domes of Elounda (domesresorts.com, from around £196/night), which is well-known for its glistening views of the mythical island of Spinalonga.

The Azores, Portugal

(Marek Pelikan / Shutterstock)

Average winter temperature: 18°C

Best for: Thrill-seekers looking for something a little different.

This remote archipelago in the mid-Atlantic might seem far-flung, but the five-hour flight is just over an hour longer than it would be to Turkey or Greece. Dramatic landscapes characterise these nine islands – São Miguel has lake-filled calderas and Pico a towering mountain – but it’s the wealth of activities that will appeal to those who visit. The Azores’ whale watching is world-class, as is its diving, hiking, sailing, and canyoning. It’s also largely sustainable, only five per cent of the land here has been developed and marine parks are abundant.

Stay: Treat yourself to a stay in a plush suite or a villa at White Exclusive, which sits on a clifftop on São Miguel island, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean serving up unparalleled views (whiteazores.com, from around £200/night).

Fethiye, Turkey

(PIxabay)

Average winter temperature: 18°CBest for: Admiring crystal-blue waters without the crowds

Hiking isn't quite as hot as it would be in August, so why not travel part of the 335-mile (540km) Lycian Way and take in some of Turkey's azure seas without the crowds? Between Fethiye and Antalya, the road meanders around countless historic monuments and jaw-dropping cliff faces, including the remains of Levissi, the ancient city of Patara, and the (mostly) submerged city of Simena.Stay: Enjoy a marine club concept stay at Yacht Classic Hotel looking over the beautiful Turkish coast (yachtclassichotel.com from around £97/night).