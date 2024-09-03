A White House chef, new restaurants, free parking. This Rock Hill food spot has it all

Crunchwraps, pressed sandwiches and scratch-made Southern flavors aren’t the only new additions at The Power House at University Center in Rock Hill. The latest one brings a presidential palate.

The downtown Rock Hill food hall brought on Master Chef Marti Mongiello, a former White House chef, as chief marketing officer and adviser. Mongiello will work on special events and menus in Rock Hill.

Part of that work involves Mongiello leading the United Tastes of America Culinary School, where foodies can cook, eat with and learn from him.

Chef Marti Mongiello, who served meals at the White House and Camp David, has a new role with The Power House in Rock Hill.

Mongiello is a veteran who has cooked for world leaders, but also a food historian who started the United States Presidential Culinary Museum in Grover, North Carolina. He’s written books and taught classes. He’s also worked at Camp David.

Along with wife Stormy, the Mongiellos have worked with or cooked for the six most recent presidents — three Democrats, three Republicans — from President George H.W. Bush to President Joe Biden, according to the culinary museum website.

Consultations and special projects at The Power House will be designed to grow that space as a regional food destination, according to the food hall. Mongiello has more planned for Rock Hill that he isn’t ready to announce yet, but will be unique in the region and add to the Charlotte regional food scene.

“We’re celebrating what we have here,” he said. “It just uplifts everybody.”

The Power House in Rock Hill’s Knowledge Park has a variety of restaurants to choose from, and a coffee place coming in September.

The Power House opened last year, revitalizing the former Bleachery site that once powered much of the downtown economic area during Rock Hill’s years as a mill city. The 60,000-square-foot redo included apartments and Middle James Brewing Company along with the food hall.

But parking was an issue early, with only paid options nearby as the University Center area grew. The original lineup of food hall restaurants has now turned over, with new spots opening the past couple of months. The plan is still to have both a food and an event destination.

The Power House in Rock Hill’s Knowledge Park has a food hall with several new restaurants that serve sandwiches, burritos, Southern food and more.

The food options now range from quesoritos and crunchwraphs to chicken and waffles, Cuban sandwiches, burgers, flatbread pizzas and more.

Here’s more on the Power House, with general manager Paul Peart:

What’s the lineup at the Power House now?

Milos Burger Joint, Rolled AF, BABS Scratch Kitchen, FRESHPRESS, Pink Tomato. We have Flora Coffee coming soon in the middle of September.

Madison Mellow takes orders from Jackie Ashley and Maco Keitt Friday at The Power House in Rock Hill’s Knowledge Park.

What events are coming up?

We have KJ Scriven from Unplugged Ministries hosting a Music Worship Night on Sept. 6 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

What’s the deal with parking?

Parking is free! We have a parking garage right next to The Power House and it is free 24/7.

What else is going on at The Power House that people might not know about yet? What’s next?

We are also working on creating more weekly programming opportunities for our community. Coming soon, we will be hosting comedy shows, cornhole nights, paint-and-sip nights, college football and NFL watch parties, open mic nights and lastly, look out for our Downtown Jazz Jam one-year anniversary.