why barbados should be top of your list for next year's holiday

Although there's plenty to cheer about as autumn rolls in – hello Pumpkin Spice Lattes and the return of Hocus Pocus – many of us will have already set our sights on next summer.

If that sounds like you, then you're not alone. We've already found ourselves heading to Google to look up the best vacay spots for our next getaway. Yep, physically we're lying on the sofa in a pair of pyjamas and fluffy socks, but mentally we're in a bikini on a white sandy beach.

And if it's white sandy beaches you're after (same!), then perhaps a trip to Barbados is just what you need. From its incredibly tasty seafood (honestly, prepare for your jeans to fit a *tad* tighter on the return flight home), to the epic event that is Crop Over Festival. Barbados has so much to offer…

Barbados travel guide: What we did

Crop Over Festival

If you're planning a trip to Barbados, you'll definitely want to time it around Crop Over Festival – which locals describe as the "sweetest summer festival".

As the name suggests, Crop Over Festival marks the end of the harvest season and the traditional celebration dates back to the 1700s. The two month long event sees locals gather together to celebrate their hard work over the harvest season with plenty of food, plenty of dancing and plenty of Soca music.

Grand Kadooment Day

There are numerous events across the entire Crop Over Festival season (more on that later!) but the main celebration is the Grand Kadooment – the climax of Crop Over Festival!

"Barbados ends the festivities with a grand carnival parade known as Grand Kadooment Day," explains the Visit Barbados website. "Masquerade bands make their way to the Mighty Grynner Highway with revellers dressed in sequin costumes decorated with colourful feathers, jewels and bright accents; dancing behind music trucks and moving bars."

On our visit to Barbados, we joined – or as the locals say, "jumped in" – the Grand Kadooment with the Aura Experience, one of several bands in the parade. Custom-made outfits for the event are always in high-demand, so be sure to order yours well in advance.

Non-stop Soca parties



Let me tell you: Bajans know how to throw a party! More specifically, a Soca party!

Soca music – which is described as the "reimagining of Calypso music" – is synonymous with Caribbean parties. On our visit, we certainly got a crash course in all-things-Soca, attending events everywhere from the chicest beach clubs all the way to the President's house.

Some of our favourite Soca parties over Crop Over Festival 2022 were Lifted (a beach party with sea views you won't want to miss), Mimosa Experience (an all-inclusive breakfast party that kicks off in the early hours) and, best of all, Native (an unmissable paint party that'll have you dancing til sunrise!) Pro tip: Lather up in baby oil ahead of your Native experience, it'll help stop the paint from staining your skin.

An island boat tour

What better way to see the best of Barbados than on a boat tour of the island? On our visit, we took a five-hour catamaran cruise with Cool Runnings which included time to snorkel with sea turtles, a swim to a private beach, a delicious lunch on-board and endless rum cocktails. Maybe too many cocktails...

Explore Bridgetown



Spend the day exploring the island's capital, Bridgetown. Mingle with the locals and find out their favourite food spots – fishcakes are a must! – then take a stroll along the harbour to shop for handmade crafts and souvenirs.

While you're there, be sure to make a stop at the historic St. Michael's Cathedral, Chamberlain Bridge, Cheapside Market, Nidhe Israel Synagogue, George Washington House and the Parliament Buildings.

Oistin’s Fish Fry is an absolute must. On Friday nights the local fish market turns into the night-time food spot of dreams, with dozens of stalls and restaurants, a stage for music and dance acts, lively outdoor bands, dancing areas, and roaming performers. It’s packed with locals and tourists alike and the fun goes on well into the evening.

Where we stayed

Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle Resort

Sitting along a quieter stretch of the island’s southeast coast, Sam Lord’s Castle Resort is situated by the ruins of a historic castle-shaped great house, built by infamous pirate Sam Lord. As the story goes, Lord used lanterns to fool sailors into thinking it was a harbour and draw them into the rocks. The resort makes nods to those lights throughout the design but honestly, no trickery is needed to get me to this dreamy spot. Waking up every morning to views straight out over the Atlantic Ocean was magical.

The luxury resort did 5* with a welcoming and relaxed feel; premium without the pretence. And what it really masters is something for everyone. There are six different bars and eateries ranging from casual poolside grill to formal dining, and the resort boasts a whopping six pools. There's the option for a quiet dip and peaceful cabana, or a lively pool bar with parties, or a children's pool with activities, water sports, toys and hosted games.

Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle Resort

Meanwhile, on the flip side, there’s the adults-only Burnt Cask Rum bar with over 100 rums, or the 13,000 square-foot spa with massages from heaven. There’s an impressive fitness centre too… if that’s your thing.

If you’re someone who likes to kick back and put down roots for the week, the resort has loads of programmed activities, from parties to movie screenings and musical performances. But if, like us, you’re keen to go exploring the island, the resort organises shuttles for key times during the week that align with local activities and reception can organise quick cabs and transfers for you the rest of the time.

Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle Resort

Head here to find out more about the Wyndham Grand Barbados.

Barbados travel guide: Where we ate

Castle View Restaurant

The Castle View restaurant is the Wyndham Grand resort’s luxury dining offering, with a steak and seafood bar that puts a gourmet twist on Caribbean classics. From chargrilled octopus to tofu-stuffed dumplings, the chefs think up a steady stream of new dishes and specials to delight diners. Nestled right under the ruins of Sam Lord’s Castle on this secluded part of the island, the stars shine extra bright in this romantic spot.

La Cabane

After a busy time dancing yourself silly at Crop Over Festival's many events, be sure to make a stop off at La Cabane for a relaxing evening of dinner and drinks. Set right next to the sea – and we mean, right next to the sea – this water-side restaurant is the stuff of dreams.

With an impressive menu of local, freshly-made dishes, cocktails you won't want to put down and live music, La Cabane is a must-visit on your trip to Barbados. The best part of all? Once you're feeling sufficiently stuffed, take a dip in the crystal clear water and then have a snooze in the hammock. Heaven!

Pat's Place

Seafood lovers, this one's for you! Head to Oistins – a small seaside town market in Bridgetown for a seafood feast you'll be dreaming about long after your return home. Pat's Place has been voted one of the best food spots on the whole island, and the freshly caught fish is seasoned and grilled to perfection.



Copacabana

A beach bar and grill by day, and a party-goer hotspot by night, Copacabana is a must-visit on your Barbados vacay. Spend the afternoon lazing on a beach bed, sipping cocktails and listening to the sounds of the sea, or put on your most glamorous outfit and dance the night away on the sand.

Dis Ole House

Dis Ole House is a deceptive establishment that looks like a sweet little residential house from the road, but opens out into a breathtaking lantern-lit courtyard garden five times the size of the building. The place has a charming eclectic feel that felt whimsical and carefree but still sophisticated. And the menu excelled, particularly in its effortless vegan offering. The plantain nachos are a must, as are the molasses glazed ribs. And we’re still dreaming of their chicken wings.

For more information on how to plan your trip, head to the Visit Barbados website here.

BRB, off to book flights for another Bajan adventure...

