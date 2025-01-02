Why Gen Z Is Drinking Less

Solcyré Burga
·4 min read

Credit - Getty Images

As Dry January begins, there's one generation that has already begun cutting back on alcohol: Gen Z.

Data from the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism indicates that alcohol consumption in the U.S. has risen overall. But research from the National Institute on Drug Abuse shows that lifetime drinking, past month drinking, and past year drinking among young people began to decline around the year 2000. That means that such declines have especially impacted Generation Z, defined as anyone born from 1997 to 2012, and some Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996. A 2023 survey from Gallup found that the share of adults under age 35 who say they ever drink dropped ten percentage points in two decades, to 62% in 2021-2023 from 72% in 2001-2003.

“It is becoming clear that, for whatever reasons, today’s younger generations are just less interested in alcohol and are more likely than older generations to see it as risky for their health and to participate in periods of abstinence like Dry January,” said National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism George F. Koob in a statement.

There isn’t one clear reason for alcohol’s decline among Gen Z, but experts point to a variety of factors.

One may be changing laws, including the 1984 National Minimum Drinking Age Act, which set the age to purchase or publicly possess alcoholic beverages to 21. Prior to that, the minimum age to drink was 18.

Alcohol’s social reputation has also changed. “It makes sense that older drinkers are drinking more, given that Baby Boomers were steeped in a heavier drinking culture,” said Koob

Adds Sybil Marsh, a physician specializing in family medicine and addiction: “There was a time where drinking some alcohol was a badge of maturity and was sophisticated. But now, it's only one out of a whole range of ways that people can relax or show sophistication and so on.”

Marijuana could be a part of that shift. The drug is legal in nearly half of all U.S. states for recreational use. Nearly 80% of Americans live in a county with at least one cannabis dispensary, according to the Pew Research Center, and cannabis has been put into drinks being marketed to younger consumers. Koob says it's unclear whether the decline in drinking among Gen Z Americans has to do with a preference for drugs. The 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health found that 36.5% of adults aged 18 to 25 consumed marijuana in the past year. And if you look at marijuana use across a lifetime, some 1 in 2 adults in the same age range have at least tried marijuana, according to the same study. Still, that study showed alcohol use in the past year exceeded marijuana use, with 68.1% of the same age group consuming alcohol.  

Another contributing factor has to do with the changing socialization patterns of younger generations. “Alcohol tends to be a social drug, even for young people, so part of the decline in underage drinking could be related to less in-person socializing,” said Koob. On average, the amount of time people spent with friends in-person decreased from 30 hours a month in 2003 to 10 hours a month in 2020, according to the U.S. Surgeon General’s advisory on the epidemic of loneliness. That decline was especially marked for people aged 15 to 24.

Marsh says that younger generations are much more interested in living healthy lifestyles than generations past, and evolving alcohol marketing tactics reflect those changing values. “If you look at alcohol marketing, they're sort of stopping short of saying it's healthy to have some drinks, but that drinking can be part of a healthy lifestyle,” she says, “as opposed to the Gen X type of marketing, which was like, ‘party hard.’”

There’s been a wave of sober bars opening across the U.S.—Hekate in New York City, Sans Bar in Austin, and The Sober Social in Atlanta, to name a few—to accommodate for changing attitudes about alcohol.

Emerson Haven, a 26-year-old stage director and student based in New York City, occasionally drinks in social settings, but often opts for a sober night out for health reasons. “There’s a history of alcoholism in my family, so I'm just careful about it. I never drink alcohol if I feel like I'm having a bad day, because I don't want to create that association,” he says. “And then sometimes I just don't enjoy the feeling of being drunk.”

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Latest Stories

  • The Rudest Things You Can Do At The Doctor's Office

    If you've done any of the things on this list, doctors just may think you're rude...

  • I Suffered Through An Excruciating Medical Procedure. I Was Furious When I Discovered The Truth About It.

    "I don’t think I stopped shaking in anger for days. I became obsessed with understanding and solving this mystery. How did this happen to me?"

  • To Minimize Dementia Risk, Doctors Say To Steer Clear Of These 3 Things

    Dementia isn't entirely within your control, but addressing these specific habits can help.

  • This Woman Shocked The Internet By Revealing "Postpartum Stink" Is A Thing, So Experts Are Explaining Why This Happens To New Moms

    "You prepared me, and I was still unprepared when it happened."

  • If You're Doing This During Your REM Cycle, Chances Are You Should Be Seeing A Doctor — Here's Why

    Experts reveal symptoms that strike during nighttime rest and what those signs might mean for your health.

  • Trump’s Medicare pick Dr. Oz once said uninsured have no ‘right to health’

    The TV personality has repeatedly peddled dubious medical claims

  • On Dec. 31, 2019, the World Health Organization's office in China picked up a media statement by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission describing cases of what it called 'viral pneumonia.' The resulting COVID-19 pandemic ended up shaping our lives and our world, including these people wearing masks as they arrive at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Jan. 25, 2020.

    On Dec. 31, 2019, the World Health Organization first learned about what ended up becoming the worst pandemic in over a century.That day, WHO's office in China picked up a media statement by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission from their website on cases of what it called "viral pneumonia."The virus that might have seemed innocuous at the time ended up shaping our lives and our world in the weeks, months and years that unfolded, and came to be known as the COVID-19 pandemic."As we mark this milestone, let's take a moment to honour the lives changed and lost, recognize those who are suffering from COVID-19 and long COVID, express gratitude to the health workers who sacrificed so much to care for us, and commit to learning from COVID-19 to build a healthier tomorrow," WHO said in a statement marking the five-year anniversary.A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic on May 10, 2020. More than seven million deaths have been recorded worldwide as a result of the pandemic,&nbsp;with more than 55,000 of those deaths in Canada, according to WHO data.&nbsp; (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)More than seven&nbsp;million deaths have been recorded worldwide,&nbsp;with more than 55,000 of those deaths in Canada, according to&nbsp;WHO data, though officials have said the worldwide death toll is likely far higher.&nbsp;And though&nbsp;WHO has said the emergency phase of COVID-19 is over, they&nbsp;also note&nbsp;the virus continues to spread widely across the globe,&nbsp;endangering people's lives.&nbsp;The COVID-19 pandemic will also always be a permanent reminder of the potential for new viruses to emerge with devastating consequences.In its statement, WHO also called on China to share data and access to understand the origins of COVID-19. "Without transparency, sharing&nbsp;and co-operation among countries, the world cannot adequately prevent and prepare for future epidemics and pandemics."Many experts believe the virus was transmitted&nbsp;naturally from animals to humans, but suspicions continue to persist that it escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan.WATCH | The first COVID-19 death in Canada:&nbsp;1st cases, deaths, lockdowns and&nbsp;social distancingCanada reported its first "presumptive" case of COVID-19 on Jan. 25, 2020. The patient was a man in his 50s who had just days earlier returned to Toronto from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak at the time.&nbsp;On Sunday, March 8, 2020, Canada recorded its first death attributed to COVID. B.C. health officials confirmed that a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions had&nbsp;died after becoming infected with the illness at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.&nbsp;The alarming rise in cases, deaths and the number of affected countries, led WHO to characterize COVID-19 as a pandemic on&nbsp;March 11, 2020."We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear," it said.Soon, the dreaded words lockdown, quarantine and social distancing&nbsp;became all too real.&nbsp;WATCH | The week everything changed:&nbsp;Getting together with loved ones and eating at restaurants or going to the movies became a thing of the past, replaced by&nbsp;"the new normal."Masks became&nbsp;fashion statements. People hosted Zoom parties.&nbsp;As schools and offices closed to prevent the spread of the virus, working from home and online classes were suddenly possibilities. Everyone tried their hand at baking. People banged pots and pans every day to celebrate front-line health-care workers.&nbsp;Sneezing and coughing in public felt like a crime. The list of changes was&nbsp;endless.Meanwhile, the scientific and medical research community was studying the coronavirus&nbsp;and urgently working to develop vaccines. Less than nine months after the pandemic was declared,&nbsp;Health Canada approved Pfizer's vaccine against the virus in early December 2020, with approval for Moderna's vaccine&nbsp;following later that month.After a slow start to Canada's vaccine rollout, the country quickly rose to the top in terms of&nbsp;first doses, with more than 64 per cent of Canadians having rolled up their sleeves by June 2021.&nbsp;People receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 27, 2021. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)An end to emergency phaseFinally, after what felt like a lifetime,&nbsp;WHO declared an end to the global emergency status for COVID-19 in May 2023, more than three years after the pandemic had been declared.Borders opened up, families reunited, businesses slowly started crawling back from&nbsp;pandemic-induced slumps and hugging and socializing became common&nbsp;again.Almost seven&nbsp;million people&nbsp;have died during&nbsp;the pandemic, "but we know the toll is several times higher —&nbsp;at least 20 million," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the time.Throughout the pandemic, the coronavirus evolved into different variants including Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron, highlighting the critical importance of the vaccines. But over time, uptake has slowed. By&nbsp;December 2023, federal figures showed just&nbsp;15 per cent of Canada's&nbsp;population aged five and up had received an updated vaccine.&nbsp;And while SARS-CoV-2 is now a familiar threat, the virus isn't strictly&nbsp;seasonal. It still circulates year-round, humming in the background.New vaccines continue to be rolled out at pharmacies, but public health officials say the country's focus is now on&nbsp;encouraging those who most need protection to get the updated vaccines to help protect against currently circulating variants.&nbsp;Customers wait in a distance line outside a Costco Wholesale store in Burnaby, B.C., on April 21, 2020. Though WHO has said the emergency phase of COVID-19 is over, they note that the virus continues to spread widely across the globe and endanger people's lives. (Ben Nelms/CBC)Are we better prepared for the next pandemic?At a recent news&nbsp;conference, Ghebreyesus&nbsp;was&nbsp;asked if the world is any better prepared for the next possible pandemic. "The answer is yes and no," he said.&nbsp;The bird flu situation has been escalating in the U.S., with California officials declaring a state of emergency earlier this month. Infections in dairy cows have been increasing and causing sporadic illnesses in people in the U.S.LISTEN | Could bird flu become the next pandemic?&nbsp;That raises new questions about the virus, which has spread for years in wild birds, commercial poultry and many mammal species. The virus, also known as Type A H5N1, was detected for the first time in U.S. dairy cattle in March.Flu watchers say they'll continue to keep a close eye on the pandemic potential of the H5N1 strain&nbsp;in 2025. The virus continues to spread among U.S. dairy cattle and decimate Canadian poultry.&nbsp;If the next pandemic arrived today, the world would still face some of the same weaknesses and vulnerabilities that gave COVID-19 a foothold five years ago, Ghebreyesus explains."But the world has also learned many of the painful lessons the pandemic taught us and has taken significant steps to strengthen its defences against future epidemics and pandemics," he said.

  • NYC jail staff blocked medics from treating 23-year-old woman who died weeks later

    NEW YORK (AP) — City correction officers repeatedly blocked medical staff from administering care to a severely ill woman held at Rikers Island weeks before the 23-year-old fell into a coma and died of apparent organ failure, a jail oversight board found.

  • Nutritionists Pick The Best (And Worst) Breakfast Cereals For Your Health

    See how the 10 most popular cereals rank.

  • New year, new you? This hand grip strengthener can have major impacts on your health — it's on sale for under $10 on Amazon

    Amazon Canada shoppers noticed a "difference in grip strength" after using this "sturdy" and "comfortable" device.

  • B.C. avian flu victim's condition improves

    New details emerge about the B.C. teen who became the first Canadian to get critically ill from bird flu. B.C. health officials refused to say much about the case, citing privacy laws. But as Emily Lazatin reports, the full story has come to light courtesy of a U.S. medical journal.

  • Seven ways to better your life this year – without changing much

    If the idea of a major life overhaul feels a tad exhausting in 2025, here’s how to take mini steps to a brighter, healthier you…

  • Think You're Healthy? Science Says This Is How You Should Measure It

    A new study has found that VO2 max is a better measure of cardiovascular health than body mass index (BMI). Here's what it is, plus how it's measured.

  • Why you're not losing lower belly fat, according to the experts

    Want to lose lower belly fat but failing? There are some common mistakes people make when trying to lose weight from their stomach. Here, three experts explain

  • Drug-Trial Results Could Shake Up Pharma Stocks in 2025. Watch Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and More.

    For pharmaceutical stocks, there are few events as crucial as the results of clinical trials for new drugs.

  • Psychedelic therapy begins in Colorado, causing tension between conservatives and veterans

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — As Colorado becomes the second state to legalize psychedelic therapy this week, a clash is playing out in Colorado Springs, where conservative leaders are restricting the treatment over objections from some of the city's 90,000 veterans, who've become flagbearers for psychedelic therapy to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

  • Hyperbaric oxygen therapy at UofL Health paving new way for patient with rare blood disease

    Hyperbaric oxygen therapy at UofL Health paving new way for patient with rare blood disease

  • UN says Israeli attacks pushing Gaza healthcare towards total collapse

    The UN rights office says the attacks raise serious concerns about war crimes and crimes against humanity.

  • Israel raid empties northern Gaza’s last functioning major hospital of all patients and detains its director

    Northern Gaza’s last remaining major hospital is now out of service after a raid by Israeli forces severely damaged the building and emptied its wards of patients and doctors.

  • Paul Hollywood says losing weight gets harder with age. These are the reasons why

    As The Great British Bake Off star reflects on his weight, we take a closer look at this phenomenon.