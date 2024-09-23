Why Lily Collins Thinks You Might Not Recognise 'Emily In Paris' Style In Season 5

While it's no secret that Emily in Paris is one hell of a sartorial bonanza, Lily Collins has opened up about her favourite looks from the fourth outing of the series that made her a household name.

'The black-and-white ball gown by Harris Reed was my most epic favourite look,' the actor told Page Six Style on September 21.

The larger-than-life ensemble, which was inspired by both a striped design worn by Babe Paley’s daughter Amanda at Truman Capote’s 1966 Black and White Ball and Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady, appeared in the fourth season's third episode, itself deftly named Masquerade.

In fact, Hepburn features as the inspiration for a lot of Emily in Paris' titular character, Emily Cooper's looks. The fourth season also saw Collins, who plays Emily, hit the slopes in a faux fur get-up borrowed from the wardrobe of Hepburn's 1963 classic, Charade. A 'definite pinch-me moment,' was how the actor described wearing the outfit in an Instagram caption.

The show’s costume designer, Marylin Fitoussi, previously said that she and her team work hard to pull the best possible pieces for Collins and her co-stars. 'It’s always challenging to reinvent,' she shared last year. 'I’m looking at many, many shows and meeting a lot of young designers.'

As for what fans of the show can expect from its now-confirmed fifth series, Collins told the outlet the designers she's most hoping her character will wear. 'I would love to wear a little Victoria Beckham. I think that would be fun,' she shared. 'I feel like it’s very chic. Emily is embracing black more, and that tailored aesthetic, and I feel like that would be lovely.'

