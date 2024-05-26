Why Mayo Is The Hot Dog Topping You Shouldn't Skip

What you top your hot dog with may be one of the most controversial topics in the world of food. However, if you are looking for a condiment to really set your hot dog apart from the other dogs on the street, try topping it with classic mayonnaise. Don't stop reading! Hear us out: Whereas mustard is just tangy, mayo is creamy and tangy so you still get an acidic element with this condiment to temper the fatty hot dog, but with a more velvety texture that hits all the right notes. If you've ever had a Sonoran hot dog which is wrapped in bacon and topped with beans, tomatoes, onions, mustard, ketchup and mayo, then you know.

For the uninitiated, the thought of mayo slathered on a dog may be tough to stomach, but according to a 2022 poll conducted by Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread, 19% of hot dog eaters like mayo on their hot dog. So, what do about one fifth of hot dog eaters know that you don't? Well, first off, there are lots of ways to transform your mayo into more of a gourmet condiment to upscale your hot dog.

Mix Your Mayo For An Upscale Hot Dog

One of mayo's superpowers is how well it blends with other ingredients. Mayo is just the beginning and a great base ingredient for creating even more condiment options for your hot dog. Depending on what type of dog you are serving, using mayo gives you the opportunity to add savory, spicy, or sweet. Sriracha, chipotle, and jalapeños all add a little heat to mayo and the overall taste. If you like your condiments more on the sweet side, add some smoky, sweet barbecue sauce.

If you are making a kimchi-sesame hot dog, add mayo to the slaw along with the sesame oil, rice vinegar, soy sauce, honey, and garlic for a decadent creaminess, or try a bacon crunch hot dog which has a slaw made with both mayo and sour cream. And don't be afraid to mix some of your favorite condiments together: Ketchup, mayo, and relish create a spread that is more in line with a Thousand Island dressing.

Or you could go for a Chilean style completo Italiano hot dog, which doesn't mix the mayo, but serves it with mashed avocado and a chili tomato sauce. Or why not add one more ingredient to your chili cheese hot dog and squeeze on a squiggle of mayonnaise to help temper a fiery bite.

