Why road safety is so important on Halloween — and other risks drivers should be aware of this fall

While icy conditions typically prompt drivers to be more cautious in winter, fall should have the same effect. According to Carfax data, more than 72% of U.S. drivers live in states where autumn is peak accident season.

Moreover, a spokesperson for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) tells Yahoo Life that while the total crash rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled fluctuates throughout the year, in 2022, it was highest in November and December.

Why is this time of year so risky for driving? Here are four factors at play — and tips for staying safe on the road.

Trick-or-treaters are roaming the streets on Halloween

While Halloween is an exciting time for trick-or-treaters, it’s also a dangerous one when it comes to fatal traffic accidents involving pedestrians. According to a JAMA study looking at data over a 42-year period, the relative risk of a pedestrian fatality occurring is 43% higher on Halloween compared with other days, and children between the ages of 4 to 8 are most vulnerable.

As kids take to the streets on Halloween, the NHTSA recommends that drivers practice the following safety tips:

Watch out for trick-or-treaters and other pedestrians, as they may unexpectedly run into the street or be passing by as you back out of your driveway.

Drive slowly.

If you see a drunk driver, contact the police.

To help ensure kids are safer while they trick-or-treat, the NHTSA also suggests that parents:

Assign them a “buddy” to walk with throughout the evening and to walk home with when they’re done trick-or-treating.

Remind them to follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

Encourage them to cross streets at crosswalks or intersections and to always look for cars in all directions.

The end of daylight saving time means more driving in the dark

When daylight saving time ends each November (this year it'll happen on Nov. 3), shorter, darker days set in.

“Although drivers only do about a quarter of their driving when it’s dark, half of traffic deaths occur at night, so it’s essential to slow down and increase the distance to other vehicles,” Laura Adams, senior driving analyst at Aceable, tells Yahoo Life.

Driving in the dark results in reduced visibility and can also compromise our depth perception, making it difficult to judge how far other objects are. The glare from oncoming headlights can be a further distraction, Adams adds.

In fact, Dr. Mark Fromer, an ophthalmologist at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital, says that when it gets darker, everyone gets more near-sighted, making driving at night more difficult. Age-related eye conditions, including dry eye, can also make it more challenging to see in the dark.

School is back in session

When school begins each fall, roads get filled with school buses, parents dropping off kids and newly licensed teen drivers.

“To stay safe in school traffic, slow down in school zones, be cautious around school buses and remember that it’s illegal to pass a stopped school bus,” says Adams. “With an increase in school traffic, drivers should minimize distractions and stay focused on the road.”

Heightened animal activity causes distraction

In autumn, animals like deer and bears become more active in searching for food and shelter in preparation for winter. “That poses a real danger to drivers as daylight hours decrease, and it’s more challenging for drivers to see them and react quickly,” says Adams.

She advises drivers to stay vigilant during dawn and dusk, when animal activity peaks, to reduce the risk of a collision. “Remember, where there’s one animal, there are likely more nearby," Adams says. "So if you see an animal crossing sign or an animal crossing the road, slow down and proceed with caution."

Using your high beams in low-traffic areas can enhance visibility and give you more time to spot wildlife. “If a collision seems unavoidable, avoid swerving while braking to minimize the risk to yourself and other drivers,” says Adams.

Changing weather conditions demand extra caution

Nearly 40,000 vehicle crashes occur each year in fog, mainly due to low visibility and a limited stopping distance. When it’s foggy, Adams says drivers should keep their speed low, especially when it’s also raining or snowing, and use wipers, defrosters, low-beam headlights and fog lights to improve visibility.

“Rely on road markings to guide you, and be cautious about following the taillights of other cars, as [their drivers] may also struggle to see,” she says.

When leaves pile up and get wet, they create a slippery surface, similar to driving on ice, especially when temperatures drop and leaves freeze. “That can reduce traction and obscure lane markings, potholes and speed bumps,” Adams says. “To navigate safely, increase your distance from other cars and be prepared for skidding. If your vehicle starts to skid, avoid slamming on the brakes; instead, ease off the gas and steer toward the skid.”

Other ways to stay safe on the road

In addition to the tips already shared by Adams, drivers can improve their chances of avoiding an accident this fall by doing the following:

Take steps to improve your vision — and visibility

If your doctor recommends wearing prescription contact lenses or glasses, make sure you're wearing them while behind the wheel. "People can actually ... see signs clearer, and can reduce glare if they wear their glasses for driving,” Fromer tells Yahoo Life.

It's also important to stay current with eye exams, especially if you struggle to see clearly at night. "Older patients want to make sure they have a good medical exam because patients who are 60-plus may have cataracts, glaucoma (which causes blind spots) and macular degeneration, which are very common issues that can cause decreased vision,” Fromer says. Those over 40 can also experience decreased retina function or dry eye; artificial tears and screen breaks may help with the latter.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler previously told Yahoo Life that he recommends that drivers avoid looking directly at oncoming headlights. “Instead, glance slightly to the right side,” he said.

The American Optometric Association also offers these safe driving tips:

If oncoming headlights are too bright, ease off the gas and use the lane marker as a guide to stay on the road until the vehicle passes

Keep your windshield clean inside and out, as streaks and dirt can cause glare and limited visibility. Headlight coverings should also be kept clean, and windshield wipers should be replaced when needed.

Use fog lamps instead of high beams in foggy conditions.

Turn down dashboard lights can help reduce glare.

Wear prescription glasses with an anti-reflection coating.

Keep blinking while driving to prevent dry eye symptoms.

Aim dashboard vents away from the face so your eyes don't dry out.

Take a defensive driving course

Defensive driving courses focus on boosting driving skills and preventing accidents by preparing you for hazards and teaching you how to react quickly. They can be taken online or in-person.

“They teach you how to anticipate problems and respond to dangerous situations, giving you the tools to protect yourself on the road while increasing your awareness of potential risks,” says Adams.

Do your part to improve road safety

On top of completing a defensive driving course, NHTSA urges the public to avoid risky driving behaviors and to make safe choices year-round, including: