Sofia Richie Grainge's Not A Regular Mom, She's A Cool Mom, Sitting Front Row At Fashion Week

In 2023 Sofia Richie Grainge, by way of her Chanel-tastic South of France wedding to Elliot Grainge, became the internet's favourite fashion girlie. Becoming the younger face of the ever-present Quiet Luxury trend, Richie Grainge's transformation from high-street star to designer doyenne was celebrity personal style catnip for the Internet.

Now, the model is pregnant with her first child and is, unsurprisingly, slaying her maternity looks. Here we take a look at how the 25-year-old is embracing pregnancy style.

Sofia Richie attends the Khaite AW24 fashion show, February 2024

Proving her status

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie attend the Tommy Hilfiger AW24 show, February 2024

Days after being announced as Tommy Hilfiger's latest ambassador, Richie Grainge took her bump and husband to sit front row for the brand's exclusive AW24 show.

Sofia Richie Grainge at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards, February 2024

Richie Grainge made her biggest red carpet appearance while pregnant to date when attending 2024's Grammy Awards. The 25-year-old was chic personified in the slightly caped, black gown from Saint Laurent. The model cradled her bump in pictures, with her hair in a neat bun.

Something about the regal look gave us a major flashback to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex's royal style while pregnant with baby Archie.

Sofia Richie Grainge at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party, February 2024

For her first red carpet appearance after confirming her pregnancy with a baby girl (due in late May or June), Richie Grainge wore an open-shouldered Attersee black two-piece, plus her signature centre-parted bun.

Sofia Richie runs errands in Los Angeles, February 2024

In her first outing since confirming her pregnancy, Richie Grainge gave a glimpse into her off-duty pregnancy style. While running errands in Los Angeles the blonde channelled the 1990s in a pair of khaki dungarees, which she paired with a fine, cream-hued knit, white boots and sunglasses.

Sofia Richie Grainge arrives for the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala, November 2023

While 'secretly' pregnant, Richie Grainge stepped out in sequinned Chanel mini dress complete with a mesh maxi overlay.

