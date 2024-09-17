Why we need to talk about neurodiversity in the workplace

The last few years have seen a tangible overhaul of the way we work – and with notable commercial success. Reappraising where and how we operate, as well as with whom, is now considered a sure-fire way of optimising our workforce – but what about the different ways that people think?

Approximately 15 to 20 per cent of the global population are neurodivergent, with one in five diagnosed with autism, ADHD, dyslexia or – its numerical counterpart – dyscalculia (this author included). When a business unintentionally stymies their progression, it pays the price with the lack of a multifaceted team able to perform at its peak.

"I believe you can have huge success going out of your way to hire people who think differently from you," says Dr Maureen Dunne, the cognitive scientist and the author of The Neurodiversity Edge. "We should be looking for those who will bring different perspectives and experiences to our workforce." And yet fewer than a third of autistic people, are in any form of paid employment.

USA Network - Getty Images

Dunne believes the initial step to addressing this recruitment gap is to let go of the concept of "cultural fit" and to revamp the language used in job descriptions (which can often unintentionally discourage certain applicants) as well as the traditional selection process. "You could offer to show them the questions ahead of time, invite the candidate to bring in a portfolio or even do a work trial," she advises. "That allows them to show what they can do instead of having to do the salesmanship they may find challenging."

To get the most out of a neurodivergent workforce, everything starts with education. "Companies often don’t know enough about the reality of being autistic, to tackle it head on and do something about it," says Christine Flintoft-Smith of the National Autistic Society. She believes that training in neurodiversity should be enshrined in a company’s best practice and, to help, she provides businesses with a framework to assess themselves against.

Even office spaces themselves may prove hostile. "Strip lighting can be really distracting for many, including autistic people, and so can background noise," says Elisabeth Herbert, an associate professor of psychology and human development at UCL. "Simply allowing people to wear noise-cancelling headphones at work is a step in the right direction." Open-plan designs and hot-desking can also prove stressful for those who prefer more enclosed spaces and rely on the controlled routine of their own desk.

"For many neurodivergent people, tuning into the nuances of speaking with clients and workplace banter can be hard," says Flintoft-Smith. The chat function on video calls is a blessing for those who find written communication easier, and properly explaining the content of a meeting, instead of firing off a diary invite, can resolve anxiety. Flintoft-Smith also recommends a mentor system in the workplace so that there is a trusted feedback-and-support mechanism available for any daily concerns.

Regan Cameron

Of course, there are many neurodiverse people still fearful of disclosing their condition to an employer. But Flintoft-Smith believes that, if we strive to create inclusive workforces as a base model, they may have their needs met without even having to ask.

After all, the most significant facet of evolving accepted modes of work has been treating employees as individuals, rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach. As Herbert observes: "These are good working practices that will maximise everybody's potential – not just those who may be neurodivergent."

