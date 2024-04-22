Why Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Won’t Be At The 2024 Met Gala Despite Being Invited

The Met Gala is coming up, and the red carpet will see some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. But Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will reportedly not be amongst them, according to a report from TMZ. The couple have been individually invited to the famed fashion night, however they’ve already declined.

Swift has logistical reasons for not attending. On the night of the Met Gala, May 6, she will already be traveling to Europe for the commencement of the second leg of her international Eras Tour.

The couple have been seen a lot in public and have been very open about their relationship. They’ve even been photographed together at huge events, like the Super Bowl and more recently at Coachella. However, they have never been seen together on a red carpet. The Met Gala would certainly be a landmark moment for that debut, but it seems it must be deferred.

The Met Gala will have plenty of other big stars, with co-chairs including Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Jennifer Lopez.



Meanwhile, Swift is wrapped up in promoting her newest album, released on April 19. The Tortured Poets Department is the pop singer’s 11th studio album, and the track list contains a number of references to her NFL star boyfriend. According to a source speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Kelce has been doing his best to support his girlfriend during this big moment.

'He knows how much this means to her and thinks she's extremely talented,' the source said. 'Taylor and Travis admire each other's creative processes and work ethic. They cheer each other on, respect each other’s opinions, and are open and communicative.'

They added that Swift 'is so excited' about the release.

'She has put her heart and soul into the music, just like with everything she does, and can’t wait for her fans to listen to it and to share it with them,' they continued.

