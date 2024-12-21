Why you should visit Atlanta's intriguing Virginia Highland Books

Independent bookstores are the heartbeats of their communities. They provide culture and community, generate local jobs and sales tax revenue, promote literacy and education, champion and center diverse and new authors, connect readers to books in a personal and authentic way, and actively support the right to read and access to books in their communities.

Each week we profile an independent bookstore, sharing what makes each one special and getting their expert and unique book recommendations.

This week we have Virginia Highland Books in Atlanta!

What’s your store’s story?

Virginia Highland Books opened in 2021 when a 56-year-old, book-loving, full-time mom walked by a storefront that was for lease and knew that space should be a bookstore. The vision of how it should look and how it would contribute to the neighborhood was as clear as a picture instantly. We opened six crazy months later.

A look inside Virginia Highland Books, an independent bookstore in Atlanta.

What makes your independent bookstore unique?

Virginia Highland Books is in the center of beautiful, historic Virginia-Highlands, located on the corner of Virginia and N. Highland Avenues. The area is a walkable, family neighborhood with a friendly, small-town feel situated in the very heart of the thriving city of Atlanta.

Our two-story location features exposed brick, old hardwood, and an Instagram-worthy staircase. The 100-year-old building is the perfect home for our carefully curated collection of books of all genres, plus puzzles, games, journals, gifts and art from local artists. We want our neighbors to grab a cup of coffee from one of six local coffee shops, then spend the afternoon browsing in our store, talking about books with our staff, and relaxing in our window seat reading nook.

Our storytime and book clubs — led by a local volunteer preschool teacher, retired English teacher, and a college professor — are so popular that we regularly have waitlists.

What's your favorite section in your store?

“Asking what section is my favorite is like asking which of my three children is my favorite,” said owner Sandra Huff. “Instead I'll tell you what I like best about each section.

“I love our sunny Children's area, where children carry their new books like a prize, and parents read to their child from one of our books. Does it get any better than that for a bookstore owner?

“I am a fiction reader, so I love our broad collection. I often get sidetracked browsing in my own store while shelving new books and finding new gems to add to my TBR list!

“I also love our lower level, which houses our nonfiction and classics collection. I love to browse through the art books and get culinary inspiration from our cookbook collection. Plus I love to hear people look back up the stairs and then immediately get their phones out to take a pic. It makes me smile every time.”

Virginia Highland Books in Atlanta, Georgia!

Why is shopping at local, independent bookstores important?

We can't survive without community support. The fact that Amazon is able to sell books for less than we can purchase them is a huge battle, and it is a threat to the store's survival every day. Imagine not being able to go into a physical bookstore and browse around with a cup of coffee. That's the battle we are facing daily as we try to compete with Goliath. We can only survive with your help!

What are some of your store's events, programs, or partnerships coming up this quarter that you would like to share?

We have several book clubs that meet monthly, including a sci-fi specific club, and one for middle grade readers. There’s also a weekly kids’ storytime and a rotating artist exhibit.

Check out these books recommended by Virginia Highland Books:

"Bel Canto" by Ann Patchett

"Fourth Wing" and "Iron Flame" by Rebecca Yarros

"The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store" by James McBride

"The Three-Body Problem" by Cixin Liu

"New Kid" by Jerry Craft

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inside Virginia Highland Books in Atlanta