My favourite £39 Mint Velvet wide leg trousers keep selling out for a reason

The versatile trousers can be styled for everyday, the office or going out.

A pair of wide leg black trousers may sound basic and boring, but as most women would agree, they are a staple item of clothing that no wardrobe should be without. As someone who has always had a flair for fashion, I love how the right pair of black trousers offers versatility and timeless elegance that transcends seasons and trends. However, there's no denying the initial challenge of finding the right pair that are flattering, comfortable, and affordable.

I tend to fluctuate between a size 8 and 10 in trousers, depending on where I buy them from. I usually shop at M&S, Zara, River Island, and ME+EM and own black trousers from all four high street brands. However, none of them ticked every box until I recently discovered Mint Velvet’s Black Palazzo Wide Trousers. Costing just £39, they're excellent value, fit like a glove in all the right places and have a smart silhouette that makes them easy to style for various occasions.

🛍️ Product reviewed: Black Palazzo Wide Trousers, £39 (available from John Lewis and Mint Velvet)

⏰ Tested for: Six months

⭐ Rating: 5/5

💸 Reasons to buy: The trousers come in a variety of lengths making it easy to find the perfect fit for you, the wide-leg is also extremely flattering and the elasticated waistband is very comfortable

✋ Reasons to avoid: You can slightly see the pocket outline through the trousers (as they're a lightweight, breathable fabric) but this doesn't bother me

I have always been a big fan of Mint Velvet, which launched in 2009 and prides itself on being "the home of relaxed glamour". While its prices are positioned fairly in the middle of the high street, above the likes of M&S and John Lewis but below more premium brands like Jigsaw and Hobbs, I've often found that it excellently fills a gap in the market for women like myself who enjoy wearing nice clothes but can't afford a designer budget.

And I'm not the only one, over the years the Princess of Wales has continued to rewear a pair of Mint Velvet plimsolls, meanwhile celebrities including Amanda Holden, Lorraine Kelly, Kate Garraway and Rochelle Humes regularly sport the label.

💸 Reasons to buy

For starters, let's talk about the personalised fit of these affordable tailored trousers. When it comes to trouser shopping, one of my biggest pet peeves is not having length options, which means I'm constantly paying extra to get items shortened. That's why I love the fact that many of Mint Velvet's trousers come in short, regular, and long lengths, so you can find the perfect fit for you.

I got the trousers in a XS in the regular length. (Yahoo Life UK)

Mint Velvet's trousers may be affordable, but they look a lot more expensive. (Mint Velvet)

£39 at John Lewis £39 at Mint Velvet

At 5ft 3 inches, I don’t have the longest legs, but the cleverly designed cut of the wide leg trousers helped to elongate them, particularly when dressed up with heels. Although I wore a regular length, which, when barefoot, just skimmed the floor, I plan to buy the shorter ones for summer, as they're more practical to wear wear with flip-flops and sandals.

🔎 Mint Velvet length size guide:

Short: 27 inches

Regular: 29 inches

Long: 31 inches

The trousers felt super soft as they are made from sustainably produced viscose, which is lightweight and didn't cling to any of my problem areas. I’m quite conscious of having a bit of flab on my upper thighs, which means some trousers aren't flattering, but these didn't highlight this at all, as the material seamlessly skims over the legs.

The high-waist design, which is elasticated, is also extremely comfortable, so you can easily wear them around the house, dressed up for the office, or pair with a nice jacket for a night out. In fact, I did all three, highlighting some other great new-in Mint Velvet pieces, just to prove how well-suited they are for any occasion. I'm honestly not surprised these trousers have continued to sell-out since being released earlier this year, so I'd recommend getting yourself a pair while they're still in stock.

How to style for everyday

To work from home I styled the trousers with a simple bomber jacket. (Yahoo Life UK)

Cream Borg Bomber Jacket £145 at Mint Velvet

Half the week, I work from home, so comfort is key. However, I still like to look put-together as I have a lot of Zoom calls.

For the day, I paired the trousers with this cream open-stitch cardigan, which can be zipped up like a bomber jacket or worn open with a vest underneath. Thanks for the warmer spring weather, I found it cosy enough to wear outside without the need for a coat. Overall, it was an effortless, easy-to-throw-on outfit.

How to style for the office

The trousers looked great when worn with a shirt tucked in or out. (Yahoo Life UK)

Neutral Floral Print Ruffle Blouse £89 at Mint Velvet

Mint Velvet has a vast range of smart shirts that are ideal for spring office outfits. I chose this elaborate floral design because the black stitching that runs through it pulls the outfit together nicely. I also love the frill detail on the shoulders and long balloon sleeves, which make it look a lot more expensive. The fit of the shirt also felt flattering tucked in or out of the trousers.

As a usual size 10, I opted for the brand’s small size, which turned out to be too big. The XS fitted perfectly, which I found a bit confusing as it correlates to a size 6 on their size guide. So, I'd take this into account when shopping at Mint Velvet; their sizes seem bigger than other brands. Therefore, I would recommend sizing down or ordering two sizes to try.

🔎 Mint Velvet size guide:

XS: size 6

S: size 8 - 10

M: size 12

L: size 14 - 16

XL: size 18

How to style for an occasion

When worn with heels the wide-leg trousers helped to elongate my legs. (Yahoo Life UK)

Cream Boucle Double Breasted Blazer £170 at Mint Velvet

While acknowledging that this blazer is pretty expensive, I feel it is worth the money as a timeless piece that can be worn repeatedly. It elevates the trousers completely and, when worn with heels, creates an elegant evening look.

The size 10 fitted me perfectly, and because it's fully lined, I found it warm enough to wear out at night. I wore the double-breasted jacket done up, although online it's styled open, with a vest top and jeans. Either way, it hung beautifully and created a sophisticated look and I particularly liked the way the cropped silhouette emphasised my waist. The only downside is that it's dry-clean only.