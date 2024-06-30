Wildlife Photographer of the Year opens in Eden

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition is coming to the gardens of the Eden Project in Cornwall.

Organisers said the collection of 100 photographs captured animal behaviour and the diversity of species in the natural world.

This year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year, developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London, attracted just short of 50,000 entries from photographers of all ages and experience levels.

The exhibition is set to run from 1 July to 1 September.

Dr Doug Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum, said: “We are facing urgent biodiversity and climate crises, and photography is a powerful catalyst for change.

"The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition reveals some of nature’s most wondrous sights whilst offering hope and achievable actions visitors can take to help protect the natural world.”

Launched in 1965, the photography competition receives entries from 95 countries all over the world.

Kate Francis, the Eden Project’s live producer, said: “We hope that by showcasing these amazing images in the Eden Project’s lush natural landscape, our guests will be able to form a rich connection to them and the stories told within them."

