Wiltshire in pictures: animals enjoying the snow

Longleat's tigers ventured out to lounge in the fresh snow [Longleat/ Ian Turner]

Temperatures across the county have continued to plummet this week, as weather warnings and flurries of snow brought with them a combined sense of chaos and calm.

Gritters have been working late into the night to keep roads safe, while exotic animals frolicked through the freshly-fallen powdered snow.

Meanwhile, photographers captured the county's landmarks in a state of quiet tranquillity, surrounded by twinkling frost and pastel skies.

[Longleat Safari Park]

Some of Longleat Safari Park's residents enjoyed the cold snap this week.

Zebras were spotted playing in the snow, while the rare Amur tigers cozied up together as temperatures across the county plunged into minus figures.

[Stonehenge]

Frosty scenes were captured as the sun rose above Stonehenge on Thursday.

The monolithic monument, built to align with the sun on the solstices, providing a spellbinding spectacle.

[Wiltshire Council]

Wiltshire Council was forced to deploy gritters as temperatures dipped to -3C overnight this week, leading to challenging driving conditions.

It was also quick to activate its Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP) which ensures that anyone sleeping on the streets is offered a room when temperatures dip below zero.

[Mike Boss]

Frigid temperatures cast Salisbury Cathedral, the icy waters of the River Avon, and the surrounding meadows as the idyllic muse for this photographer.

[Visit Pewsey Vale]

The green pastures of Wexcombe Down in Wiltshire were buried under a thick blanket of snow on Wednesday.

They were pictured thawing out the following morning, after a break in the clouds brought with it stunning blue skies and milder temperatures.

