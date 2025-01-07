Winter storm brings dangerous road conditions: How to drive in snow and ice

A massive winter storm dumped historic snowfall amounts on the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic over the weekend and Monday, forcing millions of drivers to face treacherous road conditions.

The storm broke daily snowfall records in Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and West Virginia. In central New York, preliminary 24-hour snow totals topped a staggering 5 feet.

Meanwhile, another winter storm is forecast to bring a mix of snow and ice to northern Texas later this week, possibly delivering up to 6 inches of snow to Dallas.

"Many areas from northern Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, will have at least some chance of wintry weather," the National Weather Service said Tuesday. "With cold air already in place, a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is forecast for the Southern Plains, which may cause hazardous driving conditions, starting late Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday morning."

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), car accidents related to weather kill more people each year than other major weather events such as tornados, heat, hurricanes, lightning or flooding.

Based on data gathered between 2007 and 2016, 1.2 million of the 5.8 car accidents that happen each year in the U.S. are caused by bad weather conditions. These weather-related crashes kill an average of 5,376 people annually.

While it's best to simply avoid traveling when conditions are poor, that isn't an option most people have in their day-to-day lives. The next best thing? Make sure you're prepared and know how to drive in the snow safely.

Cars move along Meridian St. during the first major snow of 2025, Monday in Indianapolis.

Get a grip on winter driving: How to prepare for snow and ice on the roads.

Drive defensively, seek distance from other cars

Last year, USA TODAY spoke with the teacher of driving teachers, Bill Van Tassel, the manager of driver training programs at AAA. He explained some of the science behind the most valuable driving trips and shared some common driving mistakes.

Van Tassel explained that tires have far less traction on snow and ice than in dry conditions. That means that any sudden car movements – stopping, accelerating, or turning – could cause the tires to skid on top of the snow. Therefore, normal measures to avoid a collision might not be accessible, and drivers should seek to distance themselves from other cars.

“It’s good to start out with a mindset that there are deadly threats in all directions,” Van Tassel said last year. “(Assume) other road users are going to take the action that will put you at the most risk … so you need to have a plan to deal with it.”

Here are some tips on how to drive defensively in the snow:

Don’t drive too fast

Keep plenty of space around the vehicle

Only use driver-assisting technology as a backup

Look far ahead

Use smooth actions, like turning, braking or accelerating

Avoid driving downhill

Driving in the snow: What to do if you're stuck in your car during a winter storm

Make sure your vehicle is ready for icy conditions

Van Tassel said that, if it is necessary to drive in the snow, there are some things you can do to better plan for the journey. First, he said driving in the snow takes a great deal of focus, so he encouraged drivers to be well-rested, sober and distraction-free.

Make sure your vehicle is ready by checking the following:

Tires should have good tread and be properly inflated.

Ensure all lights and sensors work.

Clear snow and dirt from all lights and sensors.

Clear snow and ice off of all windows and mirrors.

Pack items in your car for emergencies

When venturing out, you should pack your car with emergency essentials that will come to your aid in case something goes wrong. For example, you could get stuck in the snow, and the right tools could help you get unstuck. If you stay stuck, emergency preparedness items could help you survive until the snow clears and you can be rescued:

Polarized sunglasses

Water

Food

Battery charger

Extra warm clothing

Blankets

Gloves

Flares

Tools

Towels

“If you have it, and you don’t need it, fantastic,” Van Tassel said. “If you don’t have it, you might really need it.”

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to drive in snow and ice as many face dangerous road conditions